20 funny and cringey posts calling out dumb and terrible parents.

Parenting is incredibly difficult, and even the most thoughtful and intelligent parents are going to inevitably mess up, the trick is to apologize, do better, and move on.

Still, while parenting is a challenge for everyone, and it's only human to make some embarrassing mistakes along the way, some parents are innately better at the job than others.

The Parents Are Dumb subreddit is dedicated to documenting some of the most cringe and embarrassing moments in parenting, and whether you're raising kids yourself or healing from the weird things your parents did, this thread will likely provide equal parts horror and catharsis.

So without further adieu, here are some parents living on their own planet.

1.

2.