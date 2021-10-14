20 funny kids who already know how to tease their parents.

Taking things literally can be very useful in a lot of situations. There are plenty of scenarios where the literal route can help you get a task done, avoid over-analyzing and creating complicated emotional dynamics, and streamline communication.

However, context is everything, words have multiple meanings, and taking words too literally can result in an Amelia Bedelia scenario where you're "hitting the road" with a stick instead of climbing in a car.

With kids who are still learning how the world works, taking things too literally can result from a genuine confusion over meaning, but it can also give them a chance to troll their parents and show off just how clever they are. The kids in this list mostly fall in the latter camp, and if these photos are any indicator, their parents could definitely use a break from just how clever their kids have become.