20 funny LGBTQ Pride month tweets to give you a laugh today.

Every June, the LGBTQIA community and allies celebrate Pride month in memory of the Stonewall Riots (which took place in June 1969), and all of the activists who fought against a system that criminalized them for their gender or sexuality.

Since there is still a really long way to go when it comes to building a world that is safe and equitable for people in the LGBTQIA community, it's important to find joy and celebrate the wins while continuing to do the work.

As Pride events roll out, and brands spend the month marketing Pride products (sometimes out of genuine support, sometimes merely to sell things), a lot of LGBTQIA people are making jokes about the theater of it all, but also their own memories of coming into themselves.

If you want a laugh today, here are some of the funniest jokes people have made in celebration of Pride month.