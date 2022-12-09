20 funny times people didn't know how to use social media.

The ever-evolving landscape of social media can be confusing for even the savviest internet addict.

The features are constantly evolving, the memes are always changing, and the acceptable ways to communicate are a moving goalpost.

All this is to say, it's hard enough to keep up when you're fluent in social media, so older generations understandably have a far harder time.

And let's be honest, it can be downright hilarious reading misplaced posts from an acquaintance's grandma.

So if you need a laugh, here are some of the funniest times people didn't know how to use the internet.

1.

2.