20 funny posts about parents struggling with basic tasks.

Being a person is a struggle, so naturally, being a person responsible for raising other people is a double dose of struggle.

While we all have days where our brains aren't fully wired in, or everything we touch seems to fall to shambles, parents have constant witnesses for their mishaps. Sometimes, the most cathartic way to get through a rough day is to laugh at yourself. Other times, you're not given a choice because your kids or partner have already documented your entertaining shame.

If you could use a bit of laughter or solidarity in your struggles to get through today, these pictures of parents fighting with basic tasks will make you feel infinitely better.

1. This mom whose cake is going through it.