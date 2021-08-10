20 of the funniest and realest tweets about married life.

Is there any point in committing to a long-term relationship if you don't get to make fun of your partner on social media?

The bedrock of a healthy relationship is the ability to take the piss out of each other while still remaining loving, and Twitter provides an ideal audience for these shenanigans.

You don't have to scroll too long to find a bevy of joke tweets from married people roasting everything from their chaotic sex rituals to the institution of marriage itself.

If you need a laugh, or to feel some solidarity around the strangeness of married life, look no further.

1.