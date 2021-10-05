20 funny roadside signs posted by a veterinarian clinic with a sense of humor.

In most scenarios, going to the vet isn't a relaxing time.

In many cases, you're either coaxing your pet into behaving for a routine check-up, or you're sweating bullets while a kind vet diagnoses your pet with an illness. Even the most breezy trip costs a chunk of change and takes a lot of energy. Which is to say, when we think about places we go to laugh, it's usually not the veterinarian.

However, not all vet clinics are merely houses of stress. The Carroll County Veterinary clinic consistently spreads laughter with their signs out front, so much so that they've accrued a following on both Facebook and Instagram.

So if you need a dose of levity, look no further than these signs.

1.

2.