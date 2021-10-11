20 funny and scathing responses from restaurants to negative reviews.

There are some restaurant experiences that are truly so bad the establishment deserves to be called out. In these cases, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and similar review websites can come in handy for frustrated customers or curious people planning their next meal.

But, as any person who has worked in the service industry knows, there is a certain kind of person who loves posting bad restaurant reviews without a shred of self-awareness around their actions as a customer. These are the people who go places and throw fits, only to turn around and paint themselves as innocent victims being targeted by a rude and cruel waitstaff.

While most restaurants, unfortunately, grin and bear it with these folks, there are times when a customer posts criticism on the wrong day and gets a response from the establishment.

The Takeaway Trauma Instagram page is dedicated to documenting instances where food places responded to bad reviews, and it ranges from scathing to subtle to hilarious.