20 funny tweets for anyone who needs a laugh today.

Social media can be massively overwhelming to take in. After a few minutes of scrolling it's not uncommon to come across a hot political take, a joyful baby announcement, a scary climate story, someone sharing the death of a loved one, and a thirst trap all in a row.

Our brains simply haven't evolved to metabolize conflicting information at this rapid rate, so it's important to find ways to breathe and give ourselves a break.

If you're on the clock working online and don't have the option to completely log off, then tapping into the funny side of social media might be just what you need. Twitter is a goldmine of memes and jokes, so if you need a boost, here are handful of a zingers.

1.