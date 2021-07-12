20 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If all the days are still blending together in a sleepy grind of obligations, assignments and unfinished passion projects while falling asleep standing up horse-style on the treadmill, you deserve to indulge in the wonder of memes.

Sure you might've still bailed on the plans that took three months to lock down in two different group chats on three different social media platforms, but just because your plan is to stay home and zombie-scroll through panic-inducing articles about the planet melting doesn't mean you don't have plans.

While the internet is usually a dark cavern of celebrity drama, trolls, political rants from your estranged uncle and your ex's mom's dog's Instagram that you can't unfollow, there are still luckily some social media users that haven't yet lost their sense of humor. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through your daily grind, here are funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!

1.