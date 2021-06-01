20 funny tweets from people who weren't ready to go back to work after the long weekend.

Having a long weekend can feel like the ultimate luxury of sleeping in and planning a mini getaway until your morning alarm is back to blaring at an ungodly hour and your email inbox is overflowing...

Whether you had a productive day off, worked through the weekend, or realized even with an extra day that you didn't manage to get anything done, getting back into your routine can feel like waking up from a hundred year slumber. What year is it, who am I, why do I have to do dishes and sit at a desk all day when all I want is to sit on a beach with a frozen margarita and a book I'll never finish? Life is unfair, but at least the wonderful wits of Twitter are here for us.

So, if you're struggling to get back to your daily grind after a relaxing (or gloriously chaotic) three day weekend, here are the best tweets we could find from people who surely feel your pain.

1.