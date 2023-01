Being a parent is not for the faint of heart, and it's certainly not for the humorless.

If you feel like ripping off your skin and screaming from exhaustion, then a laugh might help give you that release without all the noise complaints.

Luckily, for every domestic parenting disaster, there's a corresponding online joke to help you feel less alone in the trenches.

So if you need a boost, or to remember you're not alone with your crayon-tinged walls, look no further.

1.