When people say laughter is the best medicine, it's not all hyperbole. Studies have shown that laughter can stimulate circulation, lower a raised heartbeat, improve your immune system (over time), relieve pain, and most obviously - improve your mood.

So whether you're feeling deeply unfunny and buried in stress, or you'd like to lean more into an already good mood, these funny tweets should help cure what ails you.

1.

2.

3.

4.