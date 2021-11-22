20 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If scrolling through your phone is starting to feel like a post-apocalyptic extreme sport and you can't handle another one of your high school friends gracing the timeline with 500 photos of their baby in the same pose, let the meme scribes momentarily take over...

If you don't remember the last time you woke up to something other than the fourth blaring alarm you set for an ungodly hour, your email inbox is a panic-inducing spiral of hell and you still haven't found your other sock, you deserve a break. Social media is still full of faceless trolls churning out the meanest comments in history and your ex's mom's newest casserole, but at least there are some people who haven't yet had their sense of humor air-fried.

Put down that cup of the strongest coffee known to man and pour yourself something that won't cause your heart to fall out when you log into yet another work meeting that could've been an email. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!