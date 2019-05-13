20 hilarious reactions from people who hated last night's 'Game of Thrones.' Dany needs a Xanny.

Obligatory "Spoilers Alert" although honestly if you haven't watched it, get your life in order.

People weren't very impressed with last night's episode of "Game of Thrones." Considering it was the second to last episode of the entire series, there was a lot of pressure.

While there were theories about possible teen dragons rolling into King's Landing, Arya or Jaime murdering Cersei, and the dead dragon not actually being dead, what we got instead was an hour of Daenerys having a full blown murdering spree/wildly unhinged mental breakdown. While I understand wanting revenge after watching your best friend get beheaded, there's a reason why we can't let emotions into leadership (we see you, Trump's Twitter). Dany flame-murdered hundreds of innocent people in King's Landing AFTER she hears the bells of surrender, which seems out of character after almost a decade of her claiming she will be a fair ruler of the seven kingdoms. I guess we all have bad days? Good thing nobody gives "let me speak to your manager" women dragons at Target.