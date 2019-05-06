20 hilarious tweets about dating that will hit the spot better than your last hookup.

Going on dates completely fits Albert Einstein's definition of insanity. You are, in essence, doing the same thing over and over and expecting entirely different results. However, while there is plenty of boring or disturbing repetition in the dating world, the results DO vary from time to time.

Once in a blue moon, you go out on a date with someone who really breaks the mold, their handsome face looms across from you like a hopeful moon, and you find yourself entranced by a newfound faith in love, humanity, and all that is good in the world.

But until that happens, playing the field can often feel like you're continuously pranking yourself. There is so much effort, emotional investment, and meal decisions involved, joking about the dating abyss is one of the only ways to survive it.

So, in the spirit of employing humor as an emotional survival method (that is, after all, what this site is for), I have gathered 20 tweets about dating that just might hit the spot harder than your last hookup.