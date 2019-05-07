20 hilarious tweets that prove avoiding ‘Game of Thrones’ spoilers is more brutal than the Battle of Winterfell.

Love it or hate it, right now Game of Thrones is the talk of the town, or more accurately, the talk of the entire world. While the hype has been as real as dragons for years, this season all of the emotions are amped up as the show crawls towards its ultimate finale. Who, everyone is wondering, will claim the throne in the end?!

However, given the Sunday evening airtime, and the fact that people from across different time zones, work schedules, and levels of HBO access are tuning in, the issue of spoilers is a big one with Game of Thrones.

There are tons of Game of Thrones fans who work, sleep, or care for children during the air time, and are forced to squeeze in catch up time later. With many shows that wouldn't be an issue, but when you combine the intricate fast moving plot points of Game of Thrones with the fact that it's perpetually trending on social media, avoiding spoilers quickly becomes a battle in itself.