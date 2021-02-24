20 hospital employees share the creepy paranormal experiences they’ve had at work.

Working in a hospital setting requires an enormous amount of training, patience, and mental capacity. Health workers are constantly faced with high-pressure situations and the existential weight of helping people battle all manner of injury and illnesses.
On top of all of the medical work itself, health care employees also face the added pressure of providing emotional comfort and appropriate bedside manner to patients facing a myriad of circumstances. All of this is to say, healthcare is an intense industry already, so when you add anything out of the normal, it gets extreme real quick.
While we often connect paranormal experiences with moonlit forests and people working in rural all-night diners, there are plenty of inexplicable stories from people spanning careers, including the medical industry.
In the morgue at my hospital, I would always hear knocking coming from inside the freezer. It really creeped me out, especially when the pathologist looked up, grabbed me by the shoulders, stared me straight in the eye and said "you hear that? You never open that door when they're knocking. Never." It turned out to be some loose pipes, he thought it was hilarious I didn't sleep that night.