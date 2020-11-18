Cleaning up after hotel guests is not for the faint of heart. People release their inner abandon when sleeping away from home, and unfortunately this can take a lot of destructive and terrifying shapes. Those who've worked in hotels, motels, and hostels, know firsthand just how weird things can get with the leastIn a popular Reddit thread, people who have worked housekeeping for hotels and hostels shared the weirdest and most "WTF" situations they've stumbled upon at work.1. From dicks4dinner: I worked front desk at a hotel and one guy brought in a mini-propane grill and started grilling chicken in his room. We found out when the whole hall started to smell delicious. Unfortunately we had to make him stop. 2. From mamanerd: I was the night manager, and housekeeping told me there was blood on the walls. I went to the room, and o.m.g. The girl was shooting up something and obviously the blood had sprayed out everywhere. She tried to extend her stay. Turns out she was a crafty sex worker. She would have the first John pay her room through Expedia, and use it all night, then use the money to stay again. She was perma banned after the blood though. 3. From laneyh: I worked with a woman who was the head of housekeeping for a large hotel in the area who told me this story. There was this woman and her daughter who were local but checked in the hotel for a few days. One of the housekeepers comes to service the room one morning while the mom is outside by the pool. The housekeeper walks in and finds the girl in bed with blood everywhere. Turns out the girl came to town to have an abortion and mom needed to hide it from dad. The girl started hemorrhaging in her sleep (while mom was already outside the room) and the housekeeper actually found her in time to save her life. The housekeeper was too distraught after all was said and done to clean the room (I can't remember if she quit)...another housekeeper was brought in to finish. 4. From neish: I worked for a high end hotel chain in reservations and I was told of the story of a Chinese family visiting one of our hotels in Banff National Park. They were in the lobby getting ready for a wilderness hike and had bear repellant spray which they thought was used like bug spray. Welp, they sprayed their young son all over with it and with that, the shrieks of burning hell. 5. From sarafromj: I have a few I guess. I'm front desk in a hotel. My favorite was when I wasn't working (I actually just got off my shift) when a large wedding party came back late at night absolutely trashed and eventually they all went to their rooms. A while later, the current desk person gets a call to the 4th floor immediately. Turns out, one woman's boyfriend locked her drunk a*s out of the room...completely naked. Not one to complain, she decided to sleep it off on the couches we put in the elevator areas on each floor. Still naked. My coworker went and put a blanket on her and she woke up and said she was going to sue. She peed on the couch and threw up on it, but eventually got back into her room. The next morning she was so embarrassed she ran past the front desk to leave. 6. From dougismycat: The housekeeping staff at the hotel I used to work at would put all the dildos they found in a box. It was a tradition to wrap the box and give it to the boss (female) at the Christmas party. 7. From SouledOut11: Former hotel manager here. Check under your mattress if you stay in a hotel because odds are the housekeepers aren't bothering to lift up the mattress like they should. After you've lifted said mattress go ahead and enjoy the copious amounts of porn that are left there for you. Seriously, people leave adult magazines and DVDs under those mattresses all the time. Quite often it's a regular guest who requests the same room and it's just their stash because they know the small Nepalese housekeeper won't lift the mattress even a little bit. EDIT: Apparently some of you are taking the "enjoy copious amounts of free porn" as a literal statement. It was meant to be sarcastic as (at least for myself anyway) handling some strangers random porn for my own personal pleasure just seems unappealing. 8. From qabal: Top three: Painted landscapes across three of the four walls. In sh*t. Surprisingly talented. Used condoms placed over every light bulb in the room. Discovered when the condoms started to burn. Had an employee give out the wrong keys to a room. Parents gave the keys to small children. They ran ahead and opened the door. Inside was a couple performing bdsm, complete with ball gag and crop. 9. From MrMalta: When I was younger I worked night reception in a real sh**ty rundown hotel. I took over night shift from the afternoon shift and was given my handover. As per usual on the weekends we had our late check-outs and wake up calls for airport transfers. Come 2.45am I called the guest in room 3405 but got no answer. Tried again a few more times and nothing still. Now as I had mentioned, this being such a crummy -3 star rat infested hotel from hell, we had a total staff of one...me. So off I went, up 3 floors with the master key to fetch "Mr Collins." I knocked 3 times and no answer so in I went. What I saw next will haunt me forever. Across the room in the double door-ed fake mahogany closet was "Mr Collins," butt naked in a standing position, knees bent, shoulder slumped on the inside of the closet with a belt attached around his neck, buckle side attached to the closet rail. Eyes closed and a great big smile on his face. Dead as a dodo. So first aid training kicked in. I knew it was for nothing. The dude was cold as a well diggers arse. Called the ambulance and started CPR but was obvious the guy was not coming back. Paramedics took over but was pronounced dead straight away. Working in the hospitality industry, you somewhat prepare yourself for grannies passing away in the middle of the night and the odd heart attack here and there....but never auto-erotic asphyxiation related deaths. TL;DR - Dude strangled himself for sexual pleasure. Could't be saved. 10. From Myycole: I work as a housekeeper at a casino during the party hours and have been there for awhile... I have so many stories to share from how crazy it is there it's pretty hard to believe the sh** I've seen. One in particular I got called to go close down a restroom because a young woman was having a miscarriage right there. I also had an older gentleman ask me if I had a boyfriend while I was cleaning the restroom and we were all alone and he grabbed me and kissed me. He was later escorted out with his wife...I'm a dude. I have also been attacked by a pantsless man seen women sh*t on the floor in front of me and a nice intoxicated man deciding it would be funny to pee on people. I have been here for awhile I have sooo many stories from that crazy place. I don't plan on leaving anytime soon because its just so interesting. 11. From meroson: I worked as a housekeeper in a four star hotel. It was quite an expensive place and we often had rich guests from the Middle East (this is relevant). The hotel, of course, had a spa area, and it was my duty to close this area around 10PM, meaning to shoo the last guests out of the pool and sauna, clean everything and close it. One time I went to see if there were any guests still in the sauna, and when I opened the door there was a woman and man (I assume they were husband and wife) sitting inside - he was naked, only with a towel around his waist, and she was fully veiled, wearing a head-to-toe chador, inside a 90°C sauna. Needless to say I was surprised. I don't care about religious clothing rules, to each his own I guess, but sitting inside a sauna fully veiled surely made me raise my eyebrows a little. 12. From _Sweater_Puppies_: One of my coworkers was vacationing in Mexico and decided buying weed was a good idea....and leaving said weed in a backpack in his hotel room. When they returned to their room, cops were rushing in and out of the room. They began to panic because they were sure they got busted for pot and were headed to a Mexican jail. The cops asked if this was their room and rushed them in. They told the guys to pack-up and that they were getting a new room. The room was a dark, so my friend opened the blinds. Someone had jumped from their balcony and landed on theirs...thus exploding all over the glass door. 13. From Gruvmaster: I worked as a Night Auditor for a small town chain hotel in the early 1990s. On night a nicely dressed business man checked in on my shift. He came back up to the desk a few minutes later and rented a few movies (we had VCRs in the rooms back then). One of the movies was The Hunt for Red October (just came out on video). The evening went pretty uneventful, but the next night when I came to work I received the news. Sometime during my shift he had blown his head of with a large handgun while in his bed. No-one heard or saw this happen, and he was found by a maid about 1PM the next day, and he had bled out. Because all of the maids were Haitian, none of them would clean up the mess. I went into the room and could see the huge pool of blood on the bed and the floor. It took them over a week to clean the room, it smelled terrible. As it turned out, the blood leaked under the floor and under the bed in the adjoining room, that we still rented out, without knowing there was coagulated blood on the floor. We just kept airing the room out and spaying a lot of air freshener. To this day I have never seen The Hunt for Red October. 14. From reboundmc: I worked at a seven story hotel in Illinois and one night a man tried to climb out a 7th story window to the roof, a real daredevil. He fell to his death and the scene that followed was one of the most WTF moments of my life, and really changed my perception of people in general. It turned out that while climbing out the window his girlfriend tickled him, causing him to fall. Later, when outside, she screamed that over and over, "I didn't mean to make him fall, I was only tickling him." I thought she would die just crying. In their panic, the 4 remaining people in the room took the elevator to the basement, instead of the ground floor and proceeded to punch holes in the wall because they were so stoned and wasted they couldn't find their way out. One got out but the rest were down there for over an hour. When the woman finally got outside, where I headed after calling the police, she literally clawed at me and begged me to do CPR in spite of a gusher of blood coming out of his mouth, he was obviously done. It was a confusing and chaotic night after that, I was the manager on duty and so I was the one who let the police into the room. I watched the police chaplain gather up all the drugs and paraphernalia into a shopping bag, and he did a thorough search, too. There was tons of it, more drugs than I have ever seen before or since. It took hours to clean everything up and the last thing to happen was the fire department hosing the blood away. What was so WTF that changed my view on people? The official police report stated that drugs were suspected to play a role but none were found in the room. It was just stated that man fancied himself a daredevil and others in the room didn't notice he was gone for several minutes. All total lies. I'll never believe another police report as long as I live. I'll never believe another news story, even a small one. What happened and what was reported were so different I wondered if something had happened at another hotel the same night. So, not a fun, funny story, but one of the most WTF nights of my life. 15. From Ivebeenabadgirldaddy: I wasn't the housekeeper but I was the Front Desk Manager at a nearby hotel... Walked into work one January morning at 6:50am, like usual. The gentleman who was our night auditor told me that he was happy to see me because he was about to call the police. I asked why and that is when the most unusual, strange, and frightening experience I've ever had while working the several years in the hotel business unraveled. In the dining room there was a very large man passed out in his bowl of oatmeal. Quite literally his face in his bowl... I rushed over to him and I immediately recognized this man as one of two men that frequent the hotel every month on "business". I try waking him up, no use. Checked his pulse and all seemed to be fine but I was completely unable to get him to wake up so I yelled for the gentleman behind the desk to call 911. Two minutes later two officers arrived at the hotel and I showed them to the man who looked rather lifeless in his bowl of oatmeal. The cops both attempted to wake him to which they were able. Keep in mind this man was about 6'4 and quite large...he jumps up and starts screaming "Oh sh*t! Oh Sh*t! I just fucking fell asleep. What the f*ck is this all over me?!" The cops replied that he passed out in his breakfast and asked him if he'd had any drugs or alcohol in his system to which he replied "Alright, you caught me. I might have done some blow last night. Okay, maybe more than some." The cops came back and asked me if I would direct them back to his room so they could check on the man who was staying there as well. Two minutes after I gave them a room key they called to the front desk and requested that I come up. I knew something was weird but I did not expect what I walked into: Every piece of furniture was broken. They used the lamps to cook their drugs...I was young, naive, and clueless and knew nothing about that until the cop told me. They took massive sh*ts in the bathtub...then smeared the sh*t all over the walls. They had a gerbil running around the room. They had several sex toys laying around the room. The second guy was nowhere to be found. I pulled up the security footage that showed that he'd left the building at a quarter past 3am...and they ended up arresting the other. Two housekeepers quit that morning after refusing to touch the room. The second guy came back around 1 in the afternoon and I had the misfortune of having to call the police, ban him from the property, and listen to his threats of "shoving a f*cking rocket" up my a*s. Never experienced anything quite like that again... 16. From FreakyMrCaleb: This story is my brothers, but what the hell..true story anyway. He worked in a bigger hotel in the center of Amsterdam. He was a mini-bar filler for the rooms. So normally they knock about 3 times before going into rooms. He had one room, no answer. So he went inside to start filling up the mini-bar. As he goes in he sees a small black case in the middle of the room. A second later a skinny naked guy pops up from behind the wall holding a dildo and stuffing euros in my brothers hand. At this point my brother sees the money and plays along for the moment. The guy opens the briefcase and summons a gigantic dildo from it and start inserting this massive thing into his now pulsing anus. My brother stands there in slight awe as the guy tells him to wait and stuffs more money in his hands. This all is happening very quickly. Next thing my brother knows is he is holding a lot of money now. The guy has placed himself on a small stool and is begging my brother to start smacking him on the ass with one of those table tennis bats from hell (black leather with metal pins on them). My brother sees the money again, start smacking the guy on his a*s like 3 or 4 times before hitting him so hard he falls of the stool. My brother leaves with the money...the guy still begging for more. Brother tells management, guy is banned from the hotel. I never laughed as hard as i did hearing this story. He did have a lot of money...but still kinda felt dirty. 17. From ignatious__reilly: This is a story I will never forget and happy to share. This woman at the hotal bar started drinking to much and she was also with her boss and colleagues. She was probably about 30 and really pretty but she started to get angry and started cussing because we cut her off. She wouldn't stand for this blasphemy and instead of just going up stairs by herself to her room and just tearing apart the mini fridge like Denzel from "Flight" she decided to take the high road. Long story short, she punched her boss in the face and then took off around the hotel. Now, the hotel is oval shaped so she was basically doing laps. Every time she ran past the bar she would run screaming and giving the middle finger to all her colleagues. Some staff started chasing her and we called the cops. On one of her last laps, she ran up squatted down in her skirt and started taking the biggest sh*t. I mean she literally squatted looked up and had the same face of the girl from the Exorcist and just shat all over the floor. This vile pile of disgusting fury rushed out of her ass and the whole time she was just screaming at the top of her lungs and also was kind of barking like a dog. She was doing this in front of everyone at the bar including everyone she works with. Then she just stood up and started running again as shit was still streaming down her leg. At this point, none of her colleagues were saying anything and they were just staring in awe. As I was behind the bar laughing historically, I remember her boss just so calmly saying "Well, that bitch is fired." The laughing continued from the staff side. All the colleagues were as quiet as a funeral. The stench by the way was repulsive. She was arrested, obviously. Ooo yeah, and the boss left the entire staff a great tip. 18. From hershybar19: Hope I'm not too late to the party. My family owns and operates a 3 star motel in a decently big city in New England. I've spent 14 of my 25 years living here, so many weird/odd/wtf things have been witnessed by my brother and I. When I was about 15 we had hired a full time maintenance guy that lived on property and was on call 24/7. Spring and summers are very busy times due to conventions and the like so he as a welcome addition to the staff/family (most of our staff has been with us for 10+ years, and we treat them like it too). The maintenance guy, we'll call him Mike, was a hard working, no nonsense straight to the point yes man. As a kid i never really paid attention to the numerous "odd" tattoos on his body, or the gold teeth, or his love of chains. To me he was the guy who was awesome since he always helped me practice my bball skills. One day out of the blue he says he needs a few days off to go handle some "personal business." A few days after he leaves we got a call from a detective asking if Mike is on the property, to which my dad replies he went out for a bit. Within ten minutes of the call we have a swat team busting into his room and raiding the place. Turns out Mike was a former gang banger who had numerous arrest warrants out on him. He had run away with his girlfriend who was a twenty something at the time, and her parents had known o their relationship. So when the girl didn't come home one night the called the cops. The swat team found automatic assault rifles, a sawed off shotgun, and numerous handguns under his bed, along with a huge wad of cash. TL;DR childhood spent living at a motel, basketball mentor was a former gang banger with mad guns under his bed. Could have killed us all. 19. From Reintarnation: I used to work front desk at a resort and once in a while I'd have to be the runner and go around delivering gifts and packages to guest's rooms. The protocol was to knock, say "Front desk delivery" and wait, then repeat twice more. If no one answered then you can enter and leave the package or gift basket on the hallway table. One time after the knocks and calling out no one answered and I entered cautiously, and said "Hello, it's front desk delivery, I'm just leaving a basket on the hall table," and I walked in. No one replied, so I went to put the basket on the table but in order to get there I had to walk past the bathroom. The door was open and I looked in and got a full frontal of a man coming out of the tub. He looked at me, I ran past, dropped the basket on the table and scurried out without looking into the bathroom. He later called the back room and someone confirmed that a runner was sent up to leave a gift. I had already mentioned to everyone what I witnessed. I got laughed at. That wasn't the creepiest but it was the most embarrassing for me. 20. From jimmysaanda: I wasn't ever a housekeeper, but I worked in a hostel for 1-2 years so I was in dorms a lot. Some things that come to mind: Taking the nicest most timid Nepalese (rare to see backpacking) couple to their dorm, walk in on full on group sex between 4 american girls and 3 brits I had just checked in an hour previously. The groups didnt check in together and didnt know each other. That escalated quickly. The complaints of noises coming from the group of deaf tourists staying in a big dorm was funny. The deafies didnt know they were in a group dorm with non-deaf people. Two deaf couples started banging thinking noone could hear their moans. Two guys turned a smaller dorm room into a gay sex den over the winter. They knew someone who worked there and they got this one apartment blocked off on a floor that was being renovated. Stumbled upon a bed covered in sex toys and a large potted plant. Took a girl upstairs to my dorm/room thingy, left her passed out as I wanted to go out, came back and she had pissed all over the bed next to mine, she was still in the pissy bed. No idea why she moved. Walked in on israeli army soldier sex. We got a lot of Israeli army kids on leave and kids who were about to do their service so they partied like mad. saw one of the girls in uniform just getting nailed on the floor of an empty dorm room.