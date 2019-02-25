20 iconic couples photos from the 2019 Oscars that almost make us believe in love.

Every year the Oscars brings us countless photos of couples posing with each other on the red carpet, causing fans everywhere to speculate about who is happily in love in real life and what is for show. After all, they are professional actors, so smiling for the camera convincingly is part of the game. Still, even the best actors can't trick the obsessed public for long, and true romances manage to shine through.

Keeping a relationship alive and healthy is difficult enough without the melting pressure of the spotlight, so it's legitimately sweet to see couples showing their love on the red carpet.

So, in honor of love and my abiding belief in it, I gathered 20 of the cutest couples from the 2019 Oscars.

1. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

Get yourself a man who looks at you like Ben Falcone looks at Melissa McCarthy. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IYnCLayUmS — E! News (@enews) February 24, 2019

2. Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair.