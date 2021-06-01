20 LGBTQ people share the best and worst responses people had when they came out.

Coming out can be an emotionally intense and vulnerable process, regardless of how supportive people are. While the world is slowly but surely turning into a more accepting place, we're still steeped in a homophobic, transphobic, and heteronormative culture that assumes everyone is cis and straight until told otherwise.

This places an enormous burden on LGBTQ people to disclose their sexuality or gender in a culture that is steeped in ignorance and fear, and sadly, even the most loving people can get weird when a loved one comes out.

As today marks the beginning of Pride month, it seems fitting to reflect on both the positive and negative experiences people have coming out, and how far we have to go as a culture.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the best and worst responses they received when they came out, and it truly ranges from awful to heartwarming.

1. From erinkjean: