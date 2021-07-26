20 managers share the most memorable reasons they had to fire someone.

Even the most lovable of managers has to put on the "mean boss" hat every once in a while to fire someone who wasn't pulling their weight.
While it can be incredibly awkward to let someone go, there are behaviors that necessitate nothing less than swift consequences.
We had a sales incentive my team hit their target for, so we all went to an island resort for a day - to hang out, play volleyball and ride quad bikes. At lunchtime, we put on a modest bar tab for our 50-odd team - around two beers each.
People started buying their own beers and having a good time, without going over the top. One of the top sales guns, we'll call him Marky, is mingling with the team. Five metres away from his boss, with hundreds of metres of beautiful deserted beaches in both directions, Marky pulls out the biggest blunt I've seen in my life and has at it like it was the last one on earth. Really, his gusto was impressive.