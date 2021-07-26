20 managers share the most memorable reasons they had to fire someone.

Even the most lovable of managers has to put on the "mean boss" hat every once in a while to fire someone who wasn't pulling their weight.

While it can be incredibly awkward to let someone go, there are behaviors that necessitate nothing less than swift consequences.

In a popular Reddit thread, managers shared their best "and so I had to fire the guy" stories and they truly run the gamut.

1. From OP:

We had a sales incentive my team hit their target for, so we all went to an island resort for a day - to hang out, play volleyball and ride quad bikes. At lunchtime, we put on a modest bar tab for our 50-odd team - around two beers each.