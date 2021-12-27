20 married people reveal the secret they learned about their partner after the wedding.

By the time you're about to say "I do" to spending the rest of your life with someone in front of all of your family and friends, you'd think you know just about everything there is to know about that person...

Getting the typical dating questions out of the way such as "how many siblings do you have" can be an exciting phase of the relationship, but once you're on your 5th Christmas with your soon-to-be in-laws and you already share an apartment and cookware, surprises seem rare, but not impossible.

How did you not know that your partner is a "let's circle back" or "as per my last email" coworker until they started working from home? How is possible that you never discussed that the person you married ten years ago who also happens to be the parent of your children can juggle backwards on a unicycle uphill?

Learning new things every day about the person you're in love with is part of the adventure, even if it feels like there couldn't possibly be anything else left in the icebreaker and "fun fact" vault.