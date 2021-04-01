20 married people share their first impression upon meeting their partner.

First impressions can make or break the potential for connection. If you meet someone and immediately hate their guts, it's going to take a lot to shift your perspective. Conversely, if you meet someone and put them on a pedestal, it's a lot harder for their flaws to register.

When you've been married to someone for awhile, it can be strange to look back on your first impressions and remember what you projected onto them, and which parts were accurate and which were sorely mistaken.

In a popular Reddit thread, married people shared their first impression of their spouse, and it truly runs the gamut.

1. From WillStrip4Memes:

"I just know this guy is going to be a GIANT pain in the a*s." We were coworkers. I was right.

2. From TheSuspiciousNarwal: