20 married people share the most irritating thing their in-laws do.

In an ideal world, our in-laws would be wonderful people you're clamoring to see on their visits. While that can certainly be the case, and there are plenty of heartwarming stories of people marrying into families they love spending time with, the reality is often a mixed-bag.

Even the nicest in-laws can do things that drive you up a wall, and since they're not your blood family, it's often far more awkward to speak up about what annoys you. This is where venting can be a game-changer for your mental health, and also to gain perspective on where your boundaries need to lie.

In a popular Reddit thread, married people shared the most annoying thing their in-laws do, and the anecdotes range from petty to universally awful.

1. From eaglewatch1945: