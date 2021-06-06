20 married people share the most irritating thing their in-laws do.

In an ideal world, our in-laws would be wonderful people you're clamoring to see on their visits. While that can certainly be the case, and there are plenty of heartwarming stories of people marrying into families they love spending time with, the reality is often a mixed-bag.
Even the nicest in-laws can do things that drive you up a wall, and since they're not your blood family, it's often far more awkward to speak up about what annoys you. This is where venting can be a game-changer for your mental health, and also to gain perspective on where your boundaries need to lie.
Decorate my house and yard. When they visit, it's, "Here, we got this for your insert place here." It's annoying. I've asked them to stop. But they have a little row house that's run out of room for kitsch so they're trying to put it here.