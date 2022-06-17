20 married people share the thing they regret spending money on at their wedding.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the biggest waste of money at your wedding?" people were ready to reveal the budget hacks they had to learn the hard way when they got married. Does anyone ever really eat the 5-layered cake with gold glitter frosting?
My wife and I were content taking a cab from our wedding venue to the hotel. My FIL rented a $650 stretch limo. For a 5 mile ride. - theo_sontag
For me it was the cake, but my husband wanted to splurge on that as we saved so much elsewhere. Around $250 for a 2 tier, lop sided cake that she decorated terribly compared to what we talked about (which wasn't even that complicated, just a simple white butter cream iced cake with small dot details. I was really disappointed and to make it worse, we could have gotten a much better version of the cake for $80. From the vendor I originally wanted to go with. - ChrissiTea