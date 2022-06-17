20 married people share the thing they regret spending money on at their wedding.

Weddings are famously expensive events, but there are always some corners to cut to avoid going into serious debt for one day of champagne tower bliss...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the biggest waste of money at your wedding?" people were ready to reveal the budget hacks they had to learn the hard way when they got married. Does anyone ever really eat the 5-layered cake with gold glitter frosting?

1.

My wife and I were content taking a cab from our wedding venue to the hotel. My FIL rented a $650 stretch limo. For a 5 mile ride. - theo_sontag

2.