20 moms share the things their kids would rather not know. Mommy was a stripper.

Moms don't get nearly enough credit. Just one day a year to celebrate everything they do for for their families isn't nearly enough. There's truly no amount of flowers and chocolate that could make up for everything most moms endure daily.
Sometimes it's easy to forget that before moms were moms, they had a whole life. And, if your mom is fun now, she probably was even more fun before you came along and sucked out every last ounce of her youthful glow and energy. While there are usually a few stories of our moms' fun and flirty, carefree single days she dares to share with us, there's bound to be a lot more she'd never share. Nobody really wants to know their mom was probably cooler than they are. Spoiler alert: she was probably cooler than you are.
When a recent Reddit user asked, "Moms of Reddit: What is a wild secret of your past that your kids rather not know about?" moms were definitely ready to confess their juiciest not-safe-for-kids secrets.
1. Wow this is pretty illegal , "missingprofessor."
My mum told me once, while she was tipsy, that my dad was actually her high school teacher and they began a sexual relationship when she was his student at the age of 16. She said they would often have sex with her in school uniform. They managed to keep everything under wraps for years, and they got married when she graduated from college and gave birth to me a few years later.
2. Babies for sale, "72Challupas."
Not sure how wild this is, but right before i was born (like 2 or 3 days before hand) my dads older cousin had a daughter born severely unhealthy. She wasn't still born but she wasnt going to make it past a few days. So anyway after I was born my dads aunt came into the delivery room and said to my mom "you two are young you'll have plenty of time to have another child but my daughter can't. Let me buy this baby off of you." I only found out about this when I was ~15 because my sister told me. Apparently my parents never planned on telling me this.
3. Classic, "momo-official."
I’m still getting details of this story as I get older, but my mom was apparently a party animal in college who could drink everyone under the table. It got so bad she had a semester where she (apparently) was in danger of flunking out. She was popular with guys, too, and was engaged when she met my dad on a Caribbean vacation she took without telling anyone.
When I was growing up, my mom phrased herself as a 4.0 high-achieving student who never fucked up once in her life.
4. Good to know, "kaennar."
Growing up my mother was a titan. She graduated top of her class in her PharmD and chaired several major drug regulation boards. She was always very serious about school and we were told that Bs were absolutely unacceptable because she was a straight A student all through college.
We took that to heart up until I was cleaning out the attic a few years ago when I discovered some old grade reports from college. Guess who got a C in sociology and another one in Linear Algebra? Tough take mom. Tough take.
5. This is fantastic, "Ranku_Abadeer."
When my wife let it slip around her mom that she was having a lot of lesbian urges, her mom just waved it off and said "Been there, done that, didn't like it."
6. Get it, mom "southerfriedfossils."
Back in the 90s I flew to Canada and spent the weekend with a guy I'd been talking to in a chatroom.
7. Is this a joke, "matwyomp."
Back in the 90's I was in a very famous T.V show
8. Amazing, "Toke_a_sarus_Rex."
I grew weed legally, when I did it my straight lace father went on a long speech about growing techniques and tips , about two thirds through he kinda stopped and stared at me and my brother and adds the addendum,
“So I’ve heard...”
ETA through it all my mom was shooting daggers at him.
9. Ha, "bootycuddles."
I was a flasher when I was a preteen living in Italy. Went through a phase I guess.
I would also prefer they didn’t know about all the raunchy shit their future step daddy and I do behind closed doors.
10. Damn, "bangcamaroxx."
I was a drug dealer. Weed and pills. Worked 2 legit jobs along with the game just to afford my one bedroom apartment.
11. Wow alright, "saambee25."
My first born daughter I had at a very young age: I was 18, in grade 12, skipping every single day, partying all the time and "hanging out" with a drug dealer at the time.... that's her dad.
He and I are not together (I moved on and got married and he is currently engaged) and he stopped dealing shortly after we found out I was pregnant. We co-parent really well actually, and he is now quite the stand up father.
All our daughter knows is that her mom and dad didn't love each other so we separated, and now she's lucky to have TWO moms and TWO dads that love her very much. She's now 7. I'm wondering if itll ever come out later about how her dad and I met ahahahaha.
12. Oh man, "LobsterNixon."
When my girlfriend (wife now) and I were first together, she was gone all summer, came back to town and we got it on. However, it was also noon. And the windows were open. And she's a screamer. We stopped in the middle because she saw some light dancing around on the ceiling. Looked down and a cop was shining a light in. Luckily he let us off with a warning to close the windows, however, due to her height he did have to ask for her ID to verify that she was old enough (she was 22). My kids probably never need to know that.
EDIT: To answer all of the questions of "why would the cops show up?" It was a noise complaint. Our rental was super close to a bunch of apartments so the open windows and the close wall made for a perfect echo chamber.
13. Solid point, "azteca_swirl."
I used to be an escort. If being an escort doesn’t make me a member of the PTA, nothing will.
14. Good for you, "Sendsomechips."
I guess that I was a stripper for a while, and worked at a bank the same time. Don’t think I would share that, but if I heard them talk down about strippers I’d probably educate them on what it’s really like. I did what I had to do to put food on the table and give them a good life. My immediate family knows, except my step dad, and my children’s dad knows. We sometimes talk about it but not really.
15. Interesting, "mochopop."
My mom was a crazy Native child that started smoking at 10 (Smoke or choke as my grandma put it), sold single cigarettes in elementary school, once burned down a patch of forest because she was playing with fire with her friends, smoked her brothers weed and drank with her dad, and ran away from home at 19.
Now she scolds me and my sis for swearing in front of her 😂
16. A+, "carina8."
I met my son’s dad through a post he made on the Casual Encounters section of Craigslist. Our families think we met at a sports bar.
17. Coolest grandma ever, "t1mdawg."
One Thanksgiving, my Grandmother confessed to the family that her father had run a Speakeasy, and that she would tend bar/mind the shop while he was out on liquor runs. I think she was pretty ashamed, but I think everyone found it pretty cool and didn't understand why she kept it a secret so long.
18. That's right, mommy, "fart_fig_newton."
Mommy was a slut in college.
19. The suspense, "TravelMud."
Most of my life before I met her father. I sold drugs to pay my way through college and almost married the dude I sold for. That's not even the worst thing.
20. Damn girl, "Yes_pleasedaddy."
I was a sugar baby in college. Made a lot of money but blew it all on dumb stuff.
Also my best friend from college and my roommate had the same sugar daddy. My kids call her Aunt, they love her and she loves to babysit.
My roommate and I had a lot of sex with each other. It was enjoyable but it was mostly due to our daddy, he obviously found it hot. I was also submissive to both of them. Mommy did some nasty things.