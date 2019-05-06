20 moms share the things their kids would rather not know. Mommy was a stripper.

Moms don't get nearly enough credit. Just one day a year to celebrate everything they do for for their families isn't nearly enough. There's truly no amount of flowers and chocolate that could make up for everything most moms endure daily.

Sometimes it's easy to forget that before moms were moms, they had a whole life. And, if your mom is fun now, she probably was even more fun before you came along and sucked out every last ounce of her youthful glow and energy. While there are usually a few stories of our moms' fun and flirty, carefree single days she dares to share with us, there's bound to be a lot more she'd never share. Nobody really wants to know their mom was probably cooler than they are. Spoiler alert: she was probably cooler than you are.

When a recent Reddit user asked, "Moms of Reddit: What is a wild secret of your past that your kids rather not know about?" moms were definitely ready to confess their juiciest not-safe-for-kids secrets.

1. Wow this is pretty illegal , "missingprofessor."