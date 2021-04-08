20 moms share the weirdest thing they've caught their kid doing.

Being a mom is hard, sometimes thankless work. But one of the perks of the job is catching kids in their premium weird moments.
While everyone has moments where they let their freak flag fly, children often take it a step further because of their lack of inhibitions and smaller knowledge of social mores. It can be truly beautiful to watch a child carve out their own flavor of weird, particularly when they don't realize you're witnessing it.
Sticking her Barbie dolls in the Christmas tree. Which doesn't sound that weird, but the way they were set made me laugh because they looked like they were stuck and desperately trying to escape it.
When my brother was about 5, my mom found him hiding in the bushes with a butter knife and a JC Penny catalog. He was scraping the bras and panties off of the models trying to see some titties.