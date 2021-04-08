20 moms share the weirdest thing they've caught their kid doing.

Being a mom is hard, sometimes thankless work. But one of the perks of the job is catching kids in their premium weird moments.

While everyone has moments where they let their freak flag fly, children often take it a step further because of their lack of inhibitions and smaller knowledge of social mores. It can be truly beautiful to watch a child carve out their own flavor of weird, particularly when they don't realize you're witnessing it.

In a popular Reddit thread, moms shared the weirdest thing they've caught their kids doing, and it'll make you feel far less weird about your own quirks.

1. From kannakantplay:

Sticking her Barbie dolls in the Christmas tree. Which doesn't sound that weird, but the way they were set made me laugh because they looked like they were stuck and desperately trying to escape it.

2. From LongDongSilver999: