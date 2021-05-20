20 of the most brutal and specific insults ever posted online.

People can be vicious as hell, and while it doesn't feel good when it's pointed at you, it can be deeply entertaining to watch someone rip another person a new one (if they deserve it).

If you love schadenfreude or watching someone eat their own words, the internet is packed with spaces for you to be a voyeur.

One of the most golden of these spaces is the Rare Insults subreddit, which is dedicated to documenting the rarest and most intense burns on the web. So if you need a kick of brutal inspiration, here's a taste.

1.

2.