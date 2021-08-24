20 of the most embarrassing posts from people trying too hard to be tough.

We all know that the more someone needs to scream about how they possess a trait, the less likely they are to have it. For example, the proliferation of the Nice Guy trope has pointed out the fact that those who need to tell others they're nice are often the most sinister.

The same truth applies to people obsessed with being "tough." In most cases, someone's strength is self-evident, and feeling the need to tell everyone how tough you are is usually more indicative of insecurity than anything.

Few places collect more receipts of this truth than the internet, where we daily see pictures, fashion choices, and comments from people eager to flex just how bada*s they are. While the need to show off transcends gender, the demands of masculinity tip the scales towards more men pea-cocking toughness.

If you need an example of how to make yourself look more fragile than tough, then look no further than these tough guy posts.