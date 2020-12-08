Moving is incredibly stressful, and even the most thorough among us is likely to forget to pack or clean a few spare items. In most cases, this doesn't result in scandal, as leftover hangovers and sheets are nothing to write home about. However, when moving gets weird, it gets really weird, and few people know that fact more intimately than people who work as movers.In a popular Reddit thread, movers shared the most awkward thing they've found while moving someone's furniture, and it gets real weird real fast.1. From Ihavenocomments: When I was a teenager, this guy down my street owned a pickup truck, and people would hire him for odd jobs. He would pick me up on the weekend, and we would go clear leaves, help people move furniture, paint rooms, whatever. One day, he picks me up (I'm like 14), and tells me that an apartment complex manager got a hold of his number, and wants us to move the belongings of a woman that has been evicted. This is way before any TV show about hoarders or anything like that, so I have no idea what I'm in for. It was a f**king nightmare. There were piles of newspapers and pornographic magazines stacked as tall as a person. Every dish in the house was filthy. Rotted food containers of all shapes and sizes were strewn about. There were piles of sh*t, actual sh*t, in her house. I found a box of filthy, used, dildos and vibrators. Every square inch of her floor was covered in filth. I actually had to use a flat edged metal shovel to scrape the filth off her carpet. Underneath everything was a layer of black putrescent jelly. Everywhere. We did that all fucking day. No face mask, just a 14 year old kid that wanted pocket money. Hardest $40 I ever made. 2. From formermormon: Helped a low-income family move, as part of a church service project. Lifted a bookshelf away from a wall near the kitchen. Thousands of cockroaches. THOUSANDS. 3. From RoosterClan: An unopened tin can containing their relative's cremated ashes behind a radiator. Their reaction? "Oh, hey I've been looking all over for that!" 4. From highfivemyself: When we were dating, my husband told me that his older brother helped him move and when they were moving his bed they found like 20 condom wrappers underneath it. I hadn't met his brother yet, so this was his first impression of me. 5. From RunAwayPancake: Worked as a house packer for a summer while in Uni. Basically our job was to pack up all the possessions in a person's house before the movers came to haul it away. I along with another guy got to pack this married couple's house. He was an Army doctor and his wife was an army nurse (Canadian Army). Both were early 30s at most, she was probably late 20s ridiculously fit and gorgeous. Me and another guy are in the master bedroom and we start packing all the stuff up. I open the bed side table and am blown away by what I found. Vial after vial after vial of half empty anesthetics and morphine along with about 100 syringes, some used, some still packaged. Also in this bed side table is a variety of gags, belts, and other devices to tie people down and of course a purple dildo and butt plugs. Needless to say...Army doctor and his nurse wife were probably into some really kinky shit that involved paralyzing the other. 6. From JesusCakeDay: I helped a friend clean up his late father's house, so that they could sell it. While cleaning up the bedroom my friend grew up in, I moved a wall unit away from the wall to find a box with a lighter, black cat fireworks, and a dark-brown/red used condom. Apparently it was from his first time, and he kept it for nostalgia. gag 7. From rgollum: Helped my friend redo his room once, found his whip, other kinky items, and porn mags. His mum was in the other room so I quickly got them hidden again just before she came into the room. 8. From catch10110: On some of our jobs, we were hired to do the packing as well as moving...which totally sucked by the way. Anyway, one job was for a couple of ladies, and during packing, we found "the drawer." I do not understand how you can know you're going to have a bunch of guys going through all your sh*t, and not do something about an entire drawer full of sex toys. And then what the hell are you supposed to do with that? Individually wrap everything? Kinda gross...you don't know were any of this stuff has been, and the stuff you have a pretty good idea about? Well, in this case, it was not a particularly pleasant thought. We dumped the whole thing into the smallest box we carry, and stuffed a sh*t ton of paper in there to it wouldn't rattle around. 9. From lookatthatsquirrel: Electrician here...did an addition for a couple, builder's wife came in to move remove some bedding and small furniture to make room for new stuff. She came up to me with a CORDED dildo that had white soap-like stains around the base of it (EDIT , that she had found,)and held it right to my face. I was about 31 then and she was maybe 45. She thought it was funnier than I did. 10. From tilley77: Some for the more unusual items I found include: mummified cats (cats that had been dead a while), cremated remains in a garbage pile and a Nazi flags. Most unusual but coolest thing I found was a collection of model railroad catalogs spanning 1920 to 1960. 11. From Fusion22: My high school history teacher needed help moving so she asked me and one of my friends to come over and help. She was an older lady who lived alone. We lifted her bed and there was perhaps the largest handgun I've ever seen in my life; almost comically big. It could have blown a bowling ball size hole in a man 50 yards away big. Roland of Gilliad guns. I have no idea what type of gun it was but it got some awkward laughs for a minute or two and then we continued on. My friend and I did almost no school work for her class the rest of the year and got straight As for keeping our mouth shut. Not that it was illegal for her to have it, but I guess she just didn't want us telling anyone. 12. From kdp123: We were moving a very wealthy family with both the Husband and Wife present. As we moved their armoir, a giant bag of weed fell down on the ground. There was a moment of awkward silence where everyone looked around the room at each other until the Husband said, "yeah, that's mine." 13. From eternityinspace: Not "awkward", but when moving houses, my Mom found literally over 1000 cigarettes my brother had been hiding under his bed because he didn't want her to know he smoked. 14. From hollibomb: I'm not a mover, but, relevant story (at least I think). While in the process of a divorce I found a girl from roommates.com to get a place with. I moved into her current apartment and we agreed to look together for a newer/bigger place. Fast forward about two months, we are cleaning up her stuff to move. She is downstairs and I'm upstairs in our loft area packing up the living room stuff, moving the couches to clean behind, etc. She has a small white little fluffy dog thing, and he is running around like a maniac. I finally call him over to tell him to relax and he comes over with a HUGE dildo in his mouth. I can not relay how hard I laughed. I called my then roommate up and pointed out her dog and her face was awesome. She swore up and down it wasn't hers, it belonged to her previous roommate (who was bi) while screaming at her dog and chasing him around to get him to drop it. So funny. 15. From luckynumberorange: A couple of items found and stories- When you move a military family, you are contracted to pack up everything, ship it, deliver it, and in some cases unload it. Military families are used to this process and eventually everyone stops giving a f*ck. I ended up packing up one couples sex toys, condoms, and sexy underwear. In another families closet I found what can only be equated to the fictional Family Guy board game "Hot Monogamy." Also in the process of packing up a house you learn a lot about the people you are moving. Think of all the awards, old photo albums, and other random shit you have stuffed in the back of your closet. The movers sort through all of that. I have found a lot of cool sh*t floating around (mostly old military stuff.) You also learn about the people through your interactions with them and their interactions with each other (they often forget you are there). I was packing a military move and ended up witnessing a domestic abuse situation but it was the wife and mother in-law verbally abusing the husband/soldier to the point of tears in the kitchen. The icing on that shit cake was then the mother in-law then accused me of being a space alien in a human disguise and told the ~3 year old child in the house to expect a "week of pain" at grandmas house while her parents settled into the new place. The movers themselves are a whole other ball of wax...junkies, lots of alcoholics (everyone has at least 1 DUI it seems), stoners, bigots, etc. I was lucky and worked with a decent group of guys but some of the other people you meet on long hauls...holy sh*t. Also, if you give us food and a tip we will love you forever. Seriously like doughnuts, coffee, and a $20 tip will result in much better care of your stuff. 16. From stuckinstuff: Manager of a grocery store here, store has 4 adjacent apartments. One of the tenants died from a drug overdose, and I had to help remove the furniture from the flat. While removing the couch down the 2 flights of stairs a decomposing feline fell out of the cushions. TL;DR: moving a couch, dead cat fell out. 17. From GUTTERbOY001: I had a notable incident while helping a friend move. This dude was fairly casual when it came to keeping his house clean, a fact which I somehow conveniently forgot when I agreed to help him move. The first horrifying discovery came when we pulled away his washer and dryer. The first problem was that the dryer vent hadn't been attached to the wall right, and so there was a metric ton of godd*mn lint back there. This was made worse by the fact that this guy had two cats who treated litter boxes like suggestions. The result was this horrible porridge of f*cking cat p*ss-soaked dryer lint, with a couple of turds mixed in for additional texture. Then, just to top it off, when we went to move the mattress and box springs, I observed two lengths of rope tied to the bed frame on either side by the head. And not nice well-made rope either, but that really cheap crap that's pretty much just straight-up plastic (like this). Well, that just led to all sorts of unpleasant mental images, but I'd almost succeeded in erasing that knowledge from my memory when he noticed me noticing the rope. Rather than just pretend nothing was happening, he adopted a horrible fake-innocent expression and said something like, "Oh, those are nothing, just to...keep the bed from sliding, yeah!" GOD D*MN IT DON'T DRAW MY ATTENTION TO IT. 18. From dummystupid: It's always weird helping people move and having them avoid eye context when you see all of the dirty places in there hide they hadn't touched or cleaned in years. It's the unspoken, "please don't tell people how I live." You have a pact that ensures the secret of our disgusting corners and closets say a secret. 19. From wheelerman333: Me and my dad we're moving, we were cleaning out a house but same thing pretty much. Well anyways, we found dolls tied to street cones with candles around them, as well as 2 five gallon buckets of human excrement...gross and creepy. 20. From NoSeatNoProblem: 10 years as a mover in Seattle. Seen it all. Even moved the camera guy for hoarders. Let's see here, dead animals under furniture(cats, dogs, hamsters, etc), stuck my hand in a toddler training potty that hadn't been cleaned after its usage and stuck up in a closet. Then the house sat empty for a year, just reached up to grab stuff not realizing what it was, my hand broke through the crust and the smell cleared all the guys out of the place. Lot's of porn collections, always good to ask the female client what we should do with the stash we found under the kids bed or hidden in the husbands closet. My worst, hands down encounter was on a pack job for an elderly couple. Was making a trip back in from the truck and I asked the elderly gentleman in the living room if it was okay to grab some items from the bedroom as his wife was in there. Lets stop right here, this couple had a shared weight of around 750 pounds. They were also around 70-75 years old. I get the go ahead as he tells me she is most likely packing. I open the door to get the full view of this 70 year old, 300 pound woman, nekkid and bent over with her saggy ass aimed at the door. I put my stomach back down my throat, slowly closed the door and walked outside. Since I was the crew lead, I called the boss and told him to come replace me. He asked why, I explained, he showed up in 30 minutes, handed me a $20 and said go to the bar. I still have nightmares about that a*s. I also always enjoyed showing up at the job at 9, being told by the wife that the husband will be home on lunch at noon so we had 3 hours to clear the house and leave him with just a fork and plate. Happened about twice a year.