Believe it or not, we've officially hit the holiday season in the crawling yet hyper-speed stress-ride of confusion that is 2020...If this were a normal year, most Americans would be prepping their Thanksgiving travel plans, getting a head start on their family's favorite recipe traditions, or panicking about how to hold back from starting a tipsy political argument with your flat-Earther uncle. However, 2020 is nothing if not repeatedly disappointing, and as COVID-19 cases rise, many families have decided to have a virtual holiday season this year. Day-drinking and drowning in six variations of butter and starch over Zoom doesn't have quite the same energy, but holidays are about loved ones and right now we must prioritize their safety.Luckily, the round table of Twitter wits have refused to give up their sense of humor in 2020 and are here to cheer up your pre-holiday blues. So, if you could use a laugh before the chaos of Thanksgiving in a pandemic, here are the funniest tweets we could find from this weekend.1. Twitter2. Twitter3. Twitter4.would u rather live through 2020 again or that year where every public place was simultaneously playing radioactive by imagine dragons all the time— 𝖘𝖑𝖚𝖙𝖋𝖔𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖗𝖊.𝖈𝖔𝖒 (@c0ncreteveins) November 20, 2020 5.harvest his DNA. bleed him dry. https://t.co/lGjGZMFOW0— Oh Skoog (@Skoog) November 20, 2020 6.this mural inside an LA boutique is the most cursed thing ever made pic.twitter.com/mxx3XQOR6Q— #1 Rachel (@rachel) November 21, 2020 7. Twitter8. Twitter9.this is what https://t.co/QXfiC0Gx0p petitions look like pic.twitter.com/2XNnHjunz0— Randall Otis (@RandallOtisTV) November 20, 2020 10. Twitter11. Twitter12. Twitter13."I'ma go home to change and then meet y'all down there later" pic.twitter.com/khb4U556sW— Asif Ullah (@AsifUllah22) November 21, 2020 14.Bro at this point just... pic.twitter.com/wqnkmlofvw— Su 🧸 (@elosomieloso95) November 20, 2020 15.People keep asking me how I went from 143 followers to 150 in just 6 months. Let me tell you it has been a journey.A thread 👇— Steve Lamar (@StevejLamar) November 21, 2020 16. Twitter17. Twitter18. Twitter19. Twitter20.my anxiety: pic.twitter.com/J85vORJhBm— priya from the DMs (@priyacelia) November 20, 2020