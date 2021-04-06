20 parents share the spookiest 'memory from a past life' their child has told them.

While there isn't exactly concrete, tangible evidence for human reincarnation, it can be a comforting theory when facing our mortality to imagine that we might get a few more chances here on Earth. Kids with imaginary friends or stories of witches under their beds or monsters in their closets can be expected, but when a 3-year-old turns around and shares a shockingly detailed account of their time as a camera operator in old Hollywood or soldier in World War II, it can be hard to dismiss it as just "a child's imagination running wild."
So, when a Reddit user asked, "Parents, what spooky 'past life' memory did your kid utter?" mothers and fathers were ready to share the moments their kids seriously freaked them out with a possible memory from a former life.
my grandma has a story from when my dad was 2-3 years old. he told her once that he was almost born before but was too sick and died and had to come back later
turns out my grandma had at least 1 miscarriage before he was born that was likely due to birth defects caused by a medication she had been taking at the time - thattrekkie