20 parents share the funniest, most ridiculous reasons their kids are crying. Stickers are sticky.

What will send a child into a temper tantrum is often times a full blown mystery. I've seen kids flip out because they can't wear the same costume every day to school, or the fact that their sibling got slightly more fruit loops than they did. While we're all stressing about the Mueller report, there's a two year old crying somewhere about not being allowed to swallow Play Doh.
To be fair, kids are just out here trying to understand a very confusing world full of people who are bigger than they are telling them why they can't do all the things they want to do. If kids ran the world, we'd eat macaroni and cheese for every meal and our dogs would be presidents. Honestly, it doesn't sound so bad...
When a recent Reddit user asked, "Redditors with toddlers, what’s the most recent illogical breakdown they’ve had?" parents everywhere were prepared to share their kids' craziest hissy fits.
1. Oh my god, "brucelapluma."
I (slowly) walked up the stairs with my son trailing behind me. I heard him wailing when I reached the top. Turn around and see him full blown sobbing, face down on the stairs. Unbeknownst to me, we had been racing and I won.
2. So true, "GreatCatDad."
He felt bad because he couldn't marry my cat. We asked why and he said "because she can't dance and she would get stepped on". He was really upset
3. A true war, "sprickie."
One threw a fit because the other flushed her own pee down the toilet, then a fight broke out over whos pee it really was and who should have flushed it.
4. This is deep stuff, "5girls0boys."
My daughter cried because she couldn’t wear her red shoes. My wife gave in and put them on her. My daughter then threw an absolute fit because she was wearing red shoes
5. Oh no, "PM_ME_YOUR_AVERAGE_TITS."
My 2 year old had a meltdown because he wanted to wear two pairs of shoes at once, not one or the other. I thought I'd be clever and let him wear one of each, but that just ended up in him lying on the floor face down screaming into the floorboards.
6. Ok, but pine cones are so fun, "shastamccnastyy."
My son is now four but a couple years ago I took him camping. We were taking a hike and he just started pointing at something and SCREAMING HIS HEAD OFF. It was a pine cone. He was terrified of it. Then every other one he saw, he would flip out. I took him camping again last year and he is over it.
7. The constant struggle, "Joeysaurrr."
She's a bit young for words so I'm going off wriggles and tears but. She wanted to be put down, but when I put her down she cried and asked to be picked up. But when picked up would try to wriggle free of my grasp.
Repeated this a few times until I realised I couldn't win.
8. This is amazing, "Lonk-the-Sane."
We were trying to teach him to be polite, he asked for a snack so we delivered the classic "whats the magic word?" cue a full scale meltdown over the fact he misheard us and we couldn't provide a "magic bird"
9. Of course, "vegetarianrobots."
Bathtime everyday.
5 minutes of fighting to not take a bath.
Once in the bath they don't want to get out.
10. Oops, "8MAC."
My niece is like 2yrs old and I picked up in her little rocking horse thing and "flew her" around the room last weekend. She definitely enjoyed because she kept looking at me and yelling "up." I made that horse fly around until my arms couldn't handle it anymore.
Apparently she has been yelling "Up!" at all adults since I left and then crying/screaming when she doesn't get flown around.
Sorry.
11. Backfire, "Bangbangsmashsmash."
She got put in timeout for hitting her baby sister. She did perfectly fine through the whole time, but when I told her she was all done, she collapsed on the ground crying. Why? “I want more time out!”
12. Pretty sure I did this too, "EquanimousThanos."
I remember when my little sister was a toddler she would throw the biggest tantrum if we didn't get her pepperoni pizza. She always took them off the pizza and put them aside. But if you dared order a cheese pizza she would lose her damn mind.
13. Savage burn, "PhotoProxima."
When my three year old is mad she tells us, "I'm never coming to your birthday party!" She just had one and it was awesome so she figures that must be a good way to get us back in line.
14. Harsh, "abcdkirby."
My 4 year old was screaming about something and I told her that screaming would hurt our parakeets ears. She screamed back at me "THEY DONT HAVE EARS!!"
15. Wait until he discovers beer, "JPreadsyourstuff."
Took my son to the park he goes on the climbing frame and down the slide then throws the mother of all hissy fits kicking at the slide . I kneel down all dad like n calm him down then ask why hes kicking the slide .. his answer
" I hate it!, it's too fun!"
16. Oh man, "Dthibizz."
The other day I had an argument with my 2 year old because the stickers on his monster truck were actually stuck. He did not like this, and apparently doesn't appreciate the point of stickers.
17. All kids want to be dogs, "SeanLoves-UglyGirls."
My kid had a crying fit because I pulled the dog food out of his mouth and told him he couldn't eat it.
18. Tragedy of the year, "GentlemanBigfoot."
We raise chickens in our backyard. My son loves going outside to feed and watch them. The other day he threw himself on the ground and cried for almost thirty minutes because I wouldn't let him ride a chicken.
He only knew he could ride them because he's attempted and been successful before.
19. Ha, "moxzil."
This morning, because I will not agree to paint our house purple.
Last week, because she has a middle name.
20. Solid point, "gisellekennedy."
Said he didn't have legs and that his actual legs were his 'Back Legs' and he had no 'Front Legs', so he couldnt walk down the stairs. Almost fainted laughing.