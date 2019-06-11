20 parents share the hilarious reasons their toddlers recently melted down. The house is shaped wrong.

Toddlers are truly human beings at their most distilled emotional state. All of us, as adults, have days and times where it feels near impossible to hold in the river of turbulent feelings swirling inside of us at any given moment.
Toddlers, by very nature of their stage in development, literally don't have the ability to emotionally regulate like we do. So, even the most darling of toddlers is bound to leave you needing a nap after an average day of Big Feelings.
When you get a safe distance from the emotional exhaustion of managing a toddler meltdown, naming the actual reasons for them can be both absurd and hilarious.
In a recent Reddit thread, parents shared the most recent reason their toddlers lost their mind, and it's sadly relatable to a lot of us adults.
1. lefroyd's house is shaped incorrectly.
"Our house is too square. He doesn't want to live in this square house. It needs to be a triangle. Triangles are the best shape."
2. TalkingBeard88's kid had complicated feelings about mashed potatoes.
"Didn't want mashed potato for dinner. Threw mashed potato at Dad. Cried because Dad had mashed potato on his face. Ate Dad's mashed potato. Cried because Dad had no mashed potato left. Pooped in the bath."
3. baby-momma-drama's kid just wants pants.
"Cried because his shorts couldn’t be pants."
4. grannygogo apparently didn't expose their grandchild to the right kind of frogs.
"My grandson and I went to the pond to look at frogs. Apparently he wanted “ribbit ” frogs, not “croak” frogs"
5. fearofimpendingdoom's kid really had a field day with a spider.
"I captured a spider so I can set it outside. Cried when he saw it. Cried when I captured it in a glass. Cried when I showed him the spider was okay. Cried when I set the spider outside. Cried that there was no more spider."
6. LilithHell dealt with a child unable to share grandma.
"His grandma is his cousin's grandma too... That was not acceptable for him lol"
7. ok_soda_'s child was crying about crying.
"He was already crying and got more upset because his "tears kept falling off his face and wouldn't stay on"
8. alrod420's daughter NEEDS her band-aids.
"My daughter scraped her knees and even though it's not bleeding anymore, and I tricked her into running to prove it didn't hurt, she can't go on living without band aids on both knees."
9. mndee8's daughter cried because the just wanted to see the cat puke.
"A couple of days ago my three year old daughter cried because I cleaned up some cat puke before she could look at it. It's like, relax kiddo, they'll surely be more cat puke in our future."
10. TraumaGuy40's son wanted to sink.
"He wanted to “swim in the deep end without his floaties” he doesn’t know how to swim?"
11. coffeedripmama's daughter really wanted to play with the puppy.
"Crying because the puppy was sleeping and didnt want to play. That and me not letting her have 5 straws for her chocolate milk."
12. 9600_PONIES's son needs separate foods.
"The rice and the beans in his bowl of beans and rice were touching."
13. turtletastic7's daughter was angry at the cat for refusing ice cream.
"I gave her an ice cream cone and instead of eating it she offered it to the cat. When he wasn’t interested she proceeds to chase him around screaming eat my ice cream."
14. Desperatelyvintage's son has beef with the garbage man.
"He skinned his knees. At Easter. He asks for bandaids where he had knee wounds over a month ago. I went to get the bandaids....”I don’t want any band aids.”
Also, the garbage man stole our trash."
15. SausageOnToast's child has a running list of grievances.
"The tomato sauce in McDonalds tastes funny”
“The pear is too soft”
“I only wanted half a sandwich”
“It’s raining in June and June is supposed to be hot”
“The hoover is too loud”
“The cat is sitting in the wrong place”"
16. Bby217's son just wanted to eat the hotdog he hid.
"A fly landed on his forehead.
Update-Another tantrum. This time because I wouldn’t let him eat yesterday’s hotdog that he stashed in his play BBQ."
17. michonne_impossible deserves a drink.
"My son was hungry so I made him chicken nuggets.
"There's too many!"
"There's 6 nuggets there"
"That's too many! Take it off!"
".... just eat the dang nuggets."
"No!!!!! Too many!!!" starts crying
"Ugh!!! FINE!" takes one nugget off the plate. Puts it on a napkin on the table
kid starts crying harder
"Oh my God! I took the nugget off! What's wrong now?!"
"I want my nugget!!!!" takes nugget back, puts it back on his plate. Eats all of them
dies silently inside"
18. reginageorges_mom got an earful for carrying an extra sippy cup.
"I had stashed an extra sippy in my purse in case we got lunch while we were out. She found it and threw a fit that it was empty so I went out of my way to fill it and when i gave it to her she threw it on the ground"
19. MattHawkeye watched the truth hurt their child.
"He asked me if Spider-Man was Lightning McQueen, and I said no."
20. knc217's blood pressure made a child cry.
"Not a parent, but I work in childcare. We have a toy doctor set, and the kids love to pretend to take my blood pressure—only instead of high or low, they tell me if my blood pressure is hot or cold. Today a girl cried because my blood pressure was too hot."