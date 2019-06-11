20 parents share the hilarious reasons their toddlers recently melted down. The house is shaped wrong.

Toddlers are truly human beings at their most distilled emotional state. All of us, as adults, have days and times where it feels near impossible to hold in the river of turbulent feelings swirling inside of us at any given moment.

Toddlers, by very nature of their stage in development, literally don't have the ability to emotionally regulate like we do. So, even the most darling of toddlers is bound to leave you needing a nap after an average day of Big Feelings.

When you get a safe distance from the emotional exhaustion of managing a toddler meltdown, naming the actual reasons for them can be both absurd and hilarious.

In a recent Reddit thread, parents shared the most recent reason their toddlers lost their mind, and it's sadly relatable to a lot of us adults.

1. lefroyd's house is shaped incorrectly.

"Our house is too square. He doesn't want to live in this square house. It needs to be a triangle. Triangles are the best shape."

2. TalkingBeard88's kid had complicated feelings about mashed potatoes.