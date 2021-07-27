20 parents who spoiled their kids share the lightbulb moment that changed their ways.

Raising a kid is hard work, and one of the hardest parts to navigate is finding the balance between giving your kid the world, and disciplining them into a functional and kind adult.

Kids need guidance while their brains and coping mechanisms form, which means they can't always get what they want, even if that means you have to be the "bad guy." This can be especially tricky for parents who crave closeness with their children and want to douse them in love and freedom, but it's a fact of life.

Luckily, it's never too late to start to shift parenting techniques to include more guidance, as hard as it may be.

In a popular Reddit thread, parents shared moments they realized they'd spoiled their child too much and needed to step in.

1. From LJGHunter:

Having been abused and neglected as a child, I vowed not to make the same mistake with my own kid. I made a bunch of different ones instead!