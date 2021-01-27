20 people share the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to them.

Life is nothing if not a bunch of embarrassing moments stitched together. Luckily for us, most humiliations are small and temporal enough we barely remember them years later (if at all).
But there are some moments that create such a deep feeling of embarrassment the aftermath still haunts us to this day. Or in the very least, we can feel the deep red emerge on our face when we revisit the moment.
1. From jofesbf:
I was in high school and we had a prize giving ceremony during school assembly.
My name gets unexpectedly called out, so I make my way to the front of the hall to collect my prize. I'm almost at the front when I have a sudden crisis of confidence and think that I must have misheard them and there is no way they called my name, so I turn around, walk back to my chair and sit back down.