Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people anonymously share the cooking secrets they swore they’d never tell.

20 people anonymously share the cooking secrets they swore they’d never tell.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 10, 2021 | 3:23 PM
ADVERTISING

Cooking secrets are a holy grail in many families, which is why more than a few grandmas have taken the recipes to their secret sauce or irresistible brownies to the grave.

There's something about the mystery of a meal with an extra kick that keeps people coming back for more, and if you're the one making it, keeping your tricks close to the chest can keep a fun game of cat and mouse alive.

Luckily, for those of us dying to add some new cooking tricks to our tool-belt, the internet provides plenty of anonymous spaces where people can share their secret recipes without it being outed to their families.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the cooking secrets they'll "never tell" IRL.

1. From ILoveToCookSometimes:

Whenever I bake something with chocolate I always add a little bit of coffee, it makes all the difference (specially if you use cheap chocolate), the chocolate flavor is deeper and now nobody can resist the brownies I sell ;)

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content