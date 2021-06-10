20 people anonymously share the cooking secrets they swore they’d never tell.

Cooking secrets are a holy grail in many families, which is why more than a few grandmas have taken the recipes to their secret sauce or irresistible brownies to the grave.

There's something about the mystery of a meal with an extra kick that keeps people coming back for more, and if you're the one making it, keeping your tricks close to the chest can keep a fun game of cat and mouse alive.

Luckily, for those of us dying to add some new cooking tricks to our tool-belt, the internet provides plenty of anonymous spaces where people can share their secret recipes without it being outed to their families.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the cooking secrets they'll "never tell" IRL.

1. From ILoveToCookSometimes: