20 people who have been blocked by a celebrity on social media share what happened.

It wasn't long ago that the general public had no direct way of interacting with celebrities. Unless you were a close friend or a reporter, celebrities were largely protected from public interaction by a shroud of PR people and wealth (although paparazzi always found a way). Fans had to pay big bucks to get face time with celebs at meet-and-greets, and even those were limited to a passing moment.

But now, the nature of accessibility has shifted as social media gives fans and critics a direct way to talk to celebrities. While most celebrities don't have time to read all of their notifications, it's not uncommon for famous people to respond to tweets and Instagram comments - both positive and negative, which can result in some wild exchanges.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared reasons they've been blocked by celebrities and it truly runs the full gamut.