20 people who brilliantly pranked their siblings.

Siblings can be the absolute best friends you could ask for. They have an innate knowledge of how you grew up and why you are the way you are. They have an inside view into the most complex family dynamics, dynamics that even close friends might have a hard time grasping. And if you're lucky, they use all that knowledge to better support and communicate with you.

Of course, the other side of the coin is the fact that siblings know exactly how to press your buttons, what will embarrass or frustrate you the most, and exactly how to make it happen. All this is to say, siblings can make some of the most ridiculous, silly, and sinister pranks happen, and these posts provide just a handful of examples.

1.