20 people who cheated on their partners share why they did it and what happened.

Cheating can destroy trust in a relationship, unravel years of love and intimacy, and devastate the person who was cheated on.
But, like most relationship deal-breakers, cheating is something that can happen on an accidental whim, or in reaction to an ongoing relationship dynamic.
While reasons don't equal excuses, having context for the hurtful decisions people make can be helpful as we unpack our own mistakes, and try to avoid relationship pitfalls in our futures.
I thought at the time the only thing wrong in the relationship was just that the sex was bad. Afterward, I realized a lot of what made the sex bad was lack of attraction and poor communication. Broke up with her and never cheated again.
As a guy who has cheated in the past, let me offer some advice. Post-nut clarity is a real thing. Whenever you’re feeling frisky and you wanna reach out and cheat on your spouse, masturbate. If you really love your spouse that post-nut clarity will kick in immediately and you will be relieved you didn’t cheat. If not, then you’re with the wrong one.