20 people asked for 'dick appointments' and shared the results. The doctor is busy.

People on Twitter are asking their boyfriends for "dick appointments" and the responses are beautiful artifacts that should be framed in a museum of relationships. Okay, if we're being honest that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but in the very least the exchanges provide entertaining banter and a peep into other people's relationship dynamics.

The wave of pursued dick appointments was set off when Twitter user baby_b0nes shared a screenshot of an exchange with her boyfriend, and encouraged others to do the same.

text ur significant other asking what dick appointments they have available and reply to this post with their responses pic.twitter.com/RoafuIGh7M — babyb0nes♡ⓥ (@baby_b0nes) May 29, 2019

The tweet quickly went viral, soon amassing a gorgeous collection of dick appointment documentation, sure to be immortalized in desktop screenshot collections across the country.

The dick appointments are still actively being made, and it's not too late for you to chime in on the thread if you yourself make dick appointments with your significant other. These are just 20 of the funniest exchanges, in my humble opinion.

1.