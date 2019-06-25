20 people dish what their families don't know about them. 'I'm a secret millionaire.'

Sometimes, telling your family the truth about your life can be the tallest order to fulfill. If you're close to them, the fear of disappointment or having a painful conversation can feel all consuming.
Conversely, if they're toxic or abusive sometimes the best thing you can do for your own life is keep your experiences and values close to the chest, so they can't exploit or manipulate you further.
Regardless of whether your familial relationship is close-knit or fraught with trauma, most of us have a few small secrets the family unit may not be privy to.
In a recent Reddit thread people shared the secrets their families don't know, and they run the full gamut.
1. robstad hasn't broken the news about grandkids.
"That I'm infertile. They are waiting for babies but they won't be coming."
2. aswedishtiger's secret is a life lived well.
"That I'm doing much better than them despite their lifelong doubts and snarky comments."
3. Khaoskabooose feels alienated.
"Not to make this depressing, but they don't really see how lonely I am."
4. PM_ME_YER_TITTAYS carries their trauma solo.
"My sexual abuse isn't known by 97% of my family or so, my Dad has an inkling (and vice versa, I'm positive he was abused by his brother) and my older brother has a habit of getting drunk and trying to get answers out of me about our childhood, his brain seems to have wiped itself clean about it all. Apart from those two, its entirely my own issue."
5. Allwastaken faked a job to get some space.
"I faked an job offer so i can move to another city that is 3000 miles from them."
"Edit: The reason i faked the job offer because i still want to maintain a relationship with my family regardless of how control and oppressive they are. I got an actual interview , did everything but was not chosen. Instead of telling them that, i made fake contracts, letter of offer and show it to them. Since the documents are in English and my parents cant understand, they just ask me questions and things so lying is much easier."
"I just pack my suitcase, live off coach surfing, work at temp job for money and food for a while. Its hard, very tiring and financially unstable at first but now i have a job, peace and much more confidence in voicing my opinions and feelings. I am also slowly mending my relationship with my parents. Soon."
6. TheDorkyDane's family doesn't know about their fan fiction career.
"I have garnered a pretty big following as a fanfic writer, and thus writing fanfic is actual the most successful thing I have accomplished in my life thus far...."
7. DirtySingh has secret money.
"I have a massive savings account"
8. KushKapn1991 saved their own life without their family knowing.
"I used to have a crippling opiate addiction and contemplated ending my life numerous times, but was able to detox and get myself clean cold turkey all without them even knowing I had the problem. I’ve since had a conversation with my dad about it, he thought I had just decided to move away from my home because of a better job, when in reality it was to separate myself from all of my old connects. I actually took a pay cut at the new job."
"Anywho, 2 years later I’m doing better than ever. However, I have stayed out of town for obvious reasons."
9. apwr got suspended without their dad knowing.
"I got suspended from school because I used to skip lessons all the time (weirdest punishment ever). My mum knew and didn’t want to tell my dad as she knew he’d be disappointed so she told me to work hard and get back on track."
"My dad left for work earlier than I went to school and got home after school finished so I would just lie and pretend I was at school all day. I’m nearly 30 now and he still doesn’t know."
10. bazang_'s family doesn't realize how much they really mean to them.
"That i'm badly depressed all of the time. Expect when i visit them, going back home is just so comforting and i know that it's always my home no matter where I am. I seriously dread the day I loose this, it's one of my biggest fears."
11. innavol28 can understand their parents' native language.
"I understand Ukrainian and i know they talk about how i should have been aborted or given away."
12. RaikiaR gets out less than their parents assume.
"I'm a virgin and have never dated.
I'm told I'm attractive and I go partying a lot and spend some other night at male friends houses. My parents always make comments about being responsible and safe when I'm leaving the house because they think I have a date even if I told them my male friends are just friends."
13. ChucoChulo's family doesn't know the true nature of their ex wife.
"They don’t know that I was physically abused by my ex wife when I was married to her. They don’t know I’ve twice tried to kill myself by taking sleeping pills and and alcohol or taking interacting drugs within the last three months."
"I do have people who support me and look out for me. Shit’s just rough, you know?"
14. Sarcastic_Liar truly can't stand their sister.
"I hate my sister. She is a self absorbed, attention seeking cunt. She starts conflict and is proud for standing up for herself. Bitch you wouldn't be in that situation if you didn't start it. She's always the victim. My parents sister and brother walked on egg shells around her just so she wouldn't flip out. I did for the longest time until I got tired of her shit. I was labeled the asshole for setting her off."
15. mister_swenglish has a secret tattoo.
"I have a huge tattoo on my forearm that I've had for the last 10 years. I'm currently getting it removed with laser but I've been using long sleeves whenever I get together with the family. My family is extremely conservative. Fuckin' annoying in the summer."
16. Eskaminagaga has a secret stash of money.
"I've made ~$300k in stocks."
17. Shuttynutty has a memory her family doesn't know about.
"My family used to constantly ask me if I remembered any of my mom's abusive boyfriends doing anything to me. I always told them "no" , because they worked so hard and sacrificed so much to keep me safe from her and her homicidal/pedophile boyfriends when she and my dad had shared custody."
"I never told them that I remember one of my mom's boyfriends shoving my head underwater and my mom nonchalantly calling out for him to stop."
"Edit: Wow, didn't expect this to blow up.
There were many many more things my mother did to harm me and my family, and as far as any of her boyfriends doing anything else to me, I was told I've blocked out a lot of things. All I know if that growing up I had an incredibly strong fear of sexual intimacy, so I fear the worst, but cannot know for sure."
"Thank you all for your kind words, it truly means a lot to me, more than you all will know. I am doing fantastic now, and haven't associated with her for years. I felt like I owed it to myself to protect myself from her destructive and reckless behavior."
18. CarlSpencer is playing a very long game with their family.
"I've kept a diary for the last 23 years including a great deal of detail about them, both good and bad. Some very bad. Bordering on criminal. My sister is the executrix of my will. Should be interesting after I die. [ghostly laughter]"
19. Mrflappywilly got themselves out of the workplace, however necessary.
"That I crashed a car on purpose to get out of work 3 years ago. Being bullied at work and couldn’t face going back. So crashed my car (slowly) into a tree so I could have several months off while I recovered. (Didn’t do it to hurt myself or kill myself)."
"I have severe anxiety, and work made it a thousand times worse.
Yes I know it was stupid and yes I know I could have done a million other things. But I needed a way out instantly."
20. KestrelLowing's family doesn't understand the realities of ADHD.
"They don't know the actual amount of difficulties that I had going through life with undiagnosed ADHD."
"I got diagnosed at 28 after having essentially my 3rd mental breakdown because of the huge amount of pressure and disgust I put on myself for failing to do even the simplest things."
"I told my parents and they were devistated - not because I had ADHD, but because they never knew or suspected. And honestly, looking from the outside, it was impossible to see. I was valedictorian, graduated college magna cum laude, participated in tons of activities, seemed to have friends, etc."
"But I was so broken and only did those things because of deep shame that resulted in an almost suicide attempt that my body saved me from (it's hard to allow yourself to die from exposure - I was hoping to make it look like an accident, but after my body said "nope! Not gonna happen!" I realized I really needed professional help).
I'm doing much better now. But I know my parents wouldn't handle that well."