20 people dish what their families don't know about them. 'I'm a secret millionaire.'

Sometimes, telling your family the truth about your life can be the tallest order to fulfill. If you're close to them, the fear of disappointment or having a painful conversation can feel all consuming.

Conversely, if they're toxic or abusive sometimes the best thing you can do for your own life is keep your experiences and values close to the chest, so they can't exploit or manipulate you further.

Regardless of whether your familial relationship is close-knit or fraught with trauma, most of us have a few small secrets the family unit may not be privy to.

In a recent Reddit thread people shared the secrets their families don't know, and they run the full gamut.

1. robstad hasn't broken the news about grandkids.

"That I'm infertile. They are waiting for babies but they won't be coming."

2. aswedishtiger's secret is a life lived well.

"That I'm doing much better than them despite their lifelong doubts and snarky comments."

"Not to make this depressing, but they don't really see how lonely I am."

4. PM_ME_YER_TITTAYS carries their trauma solo.