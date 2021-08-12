20 people share the dumbest arguments they couldn't win.

In an ideal world, every argument would expire after a certain amount of time, since we all know what it feels like to hammer a point in until its dead, and both conversationalists are blue in the face.

The best arguments can make us think differently about a topic, and end in some form of mutual understanding even if people agree to disagree. Conversely, some of the most endless and pointless arguments go down with people who have viewpoints completely unmoored from reality.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared examples of the worst and most pointless arguments they've been part of, and it just confirms the importance of walking away.

1. From innerhellhound:

Had to coach a guy for sleeping in a freezer. He moved all the food off a shelf and took a nap. Woke him up pulled him into the office and he denied it over and over again. Finally he said why would I sleep in a freezer? And I just yelled I don't know!

2. From Calbinan: