20 people share the dumbest arguments they gave up on because the other person was too stubborn.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 29, 2020@7:45 PM
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2020 Someecards, Inc
 