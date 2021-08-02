20 people with expired NDA’s share the secrets they can now disclose.

The very nature of an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) is secrecy, but even the most intense NDAs often aren't binding after 10 years. Which is to say, aside from high-profile trade secrets, most people can spill the juice once an NDA has expired.

So, if you've ever been curious about some of the lawsuits and secret scandals going on behind-the-scenes of large operations, you've come to the right place.

In a popular Reddit thread, people no longer bound by their NDAs shared the scoop.

1. From JazzPhobic:

Coca Cola and Pepsi regularly settle disputes behind closed doors on things like employees trying to quit and join the competitor. Their employment contracts have entire clauses stating you cannot be employed by the competing companies even after you quit so to protect company intel and confidentiality.