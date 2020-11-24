When things break down, it's easy to throw your hands up and sink into learned helplessness. But in many cases, all it takes is a bit of inventiveness to jerry rig our objects back into functionality, and finding what works can be incredibly satisfying.The subreddit Redneck Engineering is chock full of photos of quick fixes and inventions that look silly upon first glance, but truly took a streak of brilliance to assemble. 1. If it works, it works. From Eastern Europe but fits here from redneckengineering 2. Creative leveling. Looks level to me. from redneckengineering 3. This is truly inventive. My 12 year old son modified his bike with carpet for barefoot riding from redneckengineering 4. Art. When you ask a welder to fix something for you. from redneckengineering 5. There's a method to this madness. Found this fork in my brothers house and asked him why he had done it.... then he ran upstairs to grab his IPad 😂😂 from redneckengineering 6. This man has figured out his life.Dude just cruised past me riding a lawn chair taped to an electric skateboard while vaping and blasting Jack Johnson. Now I’m questioning all my life choices. pic.twitter.com/VfFlJZKil4— Ashley Lewis (@AshleyJPL) October 18, 2018 7. Never let the landlord win. Landlord decided to turn down the heat today in my MN apartment as it reached -40°. But the idiot must have forgotten he pays my electric and doesn't realize that I value my comfort over safety or energy conservation. from funny 8. Inspector Gadget who?! I’m bad for using whatever tool is handy as a hammer, usually a crescent wrench. My husband learned a bit of welding and redneck engineered this for my birthday. from redneckengineering 9. Petty and beautiful. Buoyancy from redneckengineering 10. This has levels. Local Chinese restaurant. The entire kitchen is walled off with plastic. There’s a cardboard flap to pass money, and the box on the right acts as an airlock with two flaps to pass the food through. It’s all plastic sheet, cardboard and duct tape. from redneckengineering 11. A quick long-term fix. Steering wheel broke, needed to finish the yard. Thankfully I know how to drive a stick. from redneckengineering 12. When laziness meets innovation. use a fishing rod to teach your son baseball from redneckengineering 13. Installation art. Came across this picture and wanted to share from redneckengineering 14. It takes a village to drive safely. *beep beep* from redneckengineering 15. A brilliant COVID safe adjustment.My driver making sure I get that AC in the back lmao pic.twitter.com/qMh2tKtba0— Smitty (@SmittySav) July 18, 2020 16. This isn't grandpa's first rodeo. Grandpa: 1 Trash Panda: 0 from redneckengineering 17. Beauty is all about light. That'll do for now, he said. That was 4 years ago. from redneckengineering 18. A deal's a deal. Gotta love uhaul from redneckengineering 19. This is peak efficiency. 50 bucks ain’t too bad. Just gotta watch the toes. from redneckengineering 20. Nothing quite like a centipede car. Silent killer MKII from Shitty_Car_Mods