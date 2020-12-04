When you find healthy romantic love it's a beautiful and rare experience, often preceded by plenty of rejections and unsatisfying dates.As with all blessings, there is a strong element of luck when it comes to finding someone to partner with long-term, so any piece of advice should be taken with an enormous grain of salt. Nonetheless, some people do glean nuggets of wisdom after spending years in the trenches of dating and singledom.In a popular Reddit thread, people who felt like they would never find a romantic partner and then did shared advice.1. From i-got-to-third-bass: I don't mean to spoil the mood, but there's a Bo Burnham quote that I think applies here: "I would say don't take advice from people like me who have gotten very lucky. We're very biased. You know, like Taylor Swift telling you to to follow your dreams is like a lottery winner telling you, 'Liquidize your assets; buy Powerball tickets - it works!' " If I'm honest, luck was the main factor in me finding my partner, and there's no formula or advice I can pass on for that. 2. From AndyJCohen: I was so painfully shy and insecure when I was younger. I didn’t believe anyone would see anything valuable in me. I would say don’t get caught up in thinking you’re unlovable. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. Allow yourself to be vulnerable with people. I spent a lot of time pushing people away because I feared rejection so much. 3. From zaxbie: You really only need one person. Don't pick someone to fix, or be fixed by - this will only take away your time and emotional energy. 4. From okayellie: Become okay on your own first and foremost and recognize that there are things about yourself that people will not like and will disqualify you from their dating pool and that’s okay! I lost over 140lbs and have quite the amount of loose skin and once I realized that some quys and gals just wouldn’t be down for that and that’s alright I started to be okay. I let potential dates know before hand and if they were like, “eww no.” Then I knew that that wasn’t someone I would want in my life anyway. Other guys I told about it would try to shower me with compliments and say, “no, you’re perfect,” but I could tell they cringed. My current boyfriend saw a picture of my skin, nodded took a breath and said, “babe, your sh*t’s f*cked.” I love that a*shole. 5. From choulada: Try to do something that allows you to meet new people. And I don't mean it in a romantic way like go on dates, but, you know hang out with people, get to know someone new. This way even if you don't find someone to date, you can get to know someone and they will introduce you to someone else and so on. I mean, I know it's very easy to just sit at home and be like "Well, if it's my fate, he/she will find me eventually". Especially if you're a girl (like me), it's easy to think this way and not even try to put in any efforts. But it doesn't work this way. Push yourself, be proactive, put yourself in situations where you might meet someone, even if they're sometimes not so comfortable for you. Even statistically the more people you meet, the more are the chances that one of them will end up that special someone. 6. From Iambirdman44: I didn't meet my wife until I was 30. My 20s were quite lonely having had only one real girlfriend. Now that I'm married with 2 kids, my advice for anyone younger and trying to meet a partner in life, is that you need to be upfront about your feelings, and not be concerned about rejection. None of the rejection will matter when you get older. In the moment in can feel bad, but instead you should think, "oh well, they didn't like me, I will go try another one" TLDR: not everyone is going to like you, and that's ok. Just keep trying until you find someone that does! Edit: people are much more often attracted to a personality, rather than on looks alone. If you show a potential partner that you are kind, generous, thoughtful etc, they could be more likely to find you attractive in the future. Just don't lose faith in yourself and stay positive. 7. From Hydrotrex: I'd say don't stress it by purposely trying to "activate the dating mode" on every woman you meet, just stay at on a friend level and see how it goes, if it develops into something where you think she's interested in more, go for it, if not then don't ruin the friendship and respect her opinion. In the end it's a lot of randomness. My first gf came outta nowhere and didn't have the intent to date me, but it went well (well, for a while lol). That being said, I'm bad at all of that stuff so take my stuff with a grain of salt. 8. From duhduhduh50: Get out of the house! People aren’t going to show up to your front door. The more social events/places you go to the better. I know people who complain about there not being anyone out there for them but they never give themselves the opportunity to meet new people! 9. From donutsandwiches: Keep putting yourself out there. You're not gonna meet your future someone by sitting at home alone (unless it's the food delivery person I guess). Even if you only have one friend (or none) who is available that day & can join you, still try to go to concerts, bars, bookstores, restaurants etc alone. Also just because things don't happen romantically with someone doesn't mean cut them off. Sometimes people are meant to just be a fun friend/acquaintance and you can expand your social circle through them, and meet a romantic partner from that. 10. From evolving_I: I spent much of the last 5 years thinking I was done with dating, that I'd be single forever, that women my age weren't interested in guys like me, etc. etc. etc. Make an excuse, I was probably telling it to myself. I've tried online dating, I've tried getting "out there" and widening my social circles, doing new things. I'd had a few very brief trysts arise from my efforts, but real connections felt very scarce, which to me seemed preposterous. I live in a very progressive state, with TONS of smart, kind, witty, wild women who are involved, aware, and active. But for all my efforts to meet and hold the attention of one, I was only feeling more and more defeated over time. The best thing you can do, I think, is to just do you. Find joy in your daily routine, in the aspects of your life that you choose. Be into you. Someone is going to notice. Confidence and comfort in your own skin is probably the most attractive quality one can project. Are you a little bit weird? F*cking go with it. Own it. Revel in it. Someone out there is gonna find your quirks adorable, even sexy. I'm 35 years old and I still have trouble believing myself to be an attractive individual. But I am also an incredibly harsh critic of myself, and I think many of us are, too. Just accept and love yourself, embrace and live the shit out of your life. Someone is going to want in. 11. From TheGarp: I know it sounds weird...but: stop looking and find a hobby that can involve other people. I swear women can smell desperation and loneliness. After a couple of years of dating after my divorce, zillions of first dates and women who had no long term potential, I gave up. I just did my own thing, worked on my cars with a local car club, worked, took care of the kids when I had them. Eventually, the woman I never would have sought out, unexpectedly came along. Been married 16 years now. 12. From luminiferousethan_: I always tried to remember something I read. "Happiness is like a butterfy. The more you chase it, the faster it will flutter away. Its when you ignore it, and focus on other things, that it will come land in your hand on its own." 13. From CaptainCooyon: Don't get so caught up in not having someone and jump into something to settle. Not having someone isn't as bad as being with someone who brings you down. Be patient. 14. From TheSneakySloth26: This is nothing revolutionary, but just putting yourself first, and grasping every opportunity that comes your way. One night when I was playing pool with a buddy, I missed an opportunity with a girl because I was too scared to do anything. The next night, someone asked if I wanted to go out for a few drinks, and I really wasn't in the mood. I was still pissed off at myself from the night before, and was in full self-hate mode. But I decided I wasn't going to miss out on any other opportunities and was just gonna do it. So I went out, only thinking about having a good time; drinking beer, shooting pool, playing darts, all the good stuff. Then on the bus on the way home, some girl caught my eye. It was the same girl from the night before. It just seemed like a sign, and of course, I didn't let that opportunity pass me by again. It's only been 6 months, but we're still going strong, and I feel lucky every day to be with her. It still scares me that I very nearly didn't go out that night. If I'd been mopey and miserable, I'd have missed out on the best thing that's happened to me. So just get out there, try to do more things, and you will find someone when you least expect it. And when a friend asks if you want to do something, say yes. It could just be the best decision you ever make. 15. From purplelephant: FOCUS ON YOURSELF. That’s the most appealing energy you can have. Doing you. Your goals, dreams, work, exercise.. everything for yourself. Once you radiate positivity and confidence the whole f*cking world comes calling. 16. From jennyndthejetsss: I feel like once i finally became comfortable with the idea of being alone, that’s when my boyfriend and I started dating. He always has said my independence attracted him to me. I think you need to be ok with not being in a relationship and comfortable being by yourself. Part of a healthy relationship is having space within your relationship. That was something I had never known I was not okay with. I had two consecutive bad relationships where I feel like I was dependent on the other persons presence mostly because I didn’t trust them if they weren’t in my view. I think the idea of being comfortable with yourself as a whole is key. If you’re constantly on the “prowl” and not just enjoying yourself out. They know. Be whole and it’ll come to you. 17. From CaroqHail: Start planning your life as though you’re going to live it without a partner. Plan and work toward your dream job, ideal location, ideal house. Cultivate your friend group and hobbies. Think about whether you want to adopt kids at some point. This is the frame of mind I formed in my late 20s, and at 30 years old I unexpectedly met my spouse. 18. From Quasi-Stellar-Quasar: I know this is trying to encourage people, but honestly reading these just makes me angry--not at anyone here, just at life. I'm glad you all found people, but I know there are some like me who have given up and I just want to say that that's okay. You're not less and I'm not less. You can put your energy into anything you want. I have 4 dogs and a loving extended family and if that's all I get in this life, I am luckier than most. 19. From AaronfromKY: Don’t give up. Even if you feel suicidal, it’s almost always darkest before dawn. What helped me was realizing that chasing after someone who doesn’t want me is not going to change their mind, but it has the potential to completely destroy your old ways of thinking. Plus I did realize along the way that if I improved myself(exercise, cleaning the house, working on my attitude and actions) and they still rejected me, I’d still have my quality of life improvements even without them. 20. From kalamata-olivine: I have a story and some advice. I was with my high school sweetheart for six and a half years. We had been through so much hardship and challenges in our separate lives and together that we thought we were unbreakable. I thought for many years I would end up married to him and we would grow old together. Until I started to doubt that. I started to doubt the love is was getting from him. I started to learn that the love we had wasn’t unconditional. I found out that he loved me when his temper wasn’t flaring up. I found out that our “romance” was more of a convenience, because we lived together and shared bills. Basically, I figured out the love I was getting wasn’t the love I wanted, it was warped, manipulative and conditional. Luckily for me, one night he called me and dumped me. Found out later he was blackout drunk, but I held him to his drunk actions. My advice: don’t settle for “love” that puts a bandaid on your problems. Find real love, unconditional love, a partner that wants you to succeed and celebrates your triumphs and comforts you in your defeats. It’s not easy, and it’s not simple, but all I can stress is don’t say “I love you” just because you know that’s what your partner wants to hear. TLDR: not all love is true, find someone who loves you for you, advocates for you, and builds you up.