20 friends of celebs share their observations about the pros and cons of fame.

Conceptually, being rich and famous is incredible. You're well-loved by the public, you have enough money to not worry about survival, and you have access to VIP spaces and opportunities that most of us could only dream of.
However, every privilege comes with a trade-off, and fame is a complicated experience that can be both immensely charmed and also lonely and dehumanizing. Few have a front seat perspective to this as directly as the friends of famous people who aren't famous themselves, but see firsthand the pros and cons of the lifestyle.
Two of my friends were pretty tight with Dave Chappelle for awhile. He'd text them to see if they'd want to hang out at some of the less crowded bars in the city. He was married and had children so I wouldn't see him very often and it took a couple times to not be weird around him. People actually started treating him like he's a person until he went back on tour. I was able to watch Chappelle Show with him doing live commentary...that was pretty incredible.