20 friends of celebs share their observations about the pros and cons of fame.

Conceptually, being rich and famous is incredible. You're well-loved by the public, you have enough money to not worry about survival, and you have access to VIP spaces and opportunities that most of us could only dream of.

However, every privilege comes with a trade-off, and fame is a complicated experience that can be both immensely charmed and also lonely and dehumanizing. Few have a front seat perspective to this as directly as the friends of famous people who aren't famous themselves, but see firsthand the pros and cons of the lifestyle.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who are friends with famous people shared some of the benefits and disadvantages they've experienced due to their friend's fame.

1. From makingnoiseloud: