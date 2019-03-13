20 people share the funniest things they've been doing wrong their whole lives.

We all slither our way into adulthood faking it, which means it's inevitable we'll mess up some basic tasks along the way.

While it's par for the course to gaffe some life skills, it can still feel supremely embarrassing to realize you never knew how dishwashers really worked, or that you were buying the wrong shoe size your entire life.

In a recent Reddit thread people shared the "oh shit" moments when they realized they'd been gaffing something basic, and it'll make you feel far less alone about your own humiliating lightbulb moments.

1. PetesBrotherPaul has been doing dishes the hard way.