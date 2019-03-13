20 people share the funniest things they've been doing wrong their whole lives.

We all slither our way into adulthood faking it, which means it's inevitable we'll mess up some basic tasks along the way.
While it's par for the course to gaffe some life skills, it can still feel supremely embarrassing to realize you never knew how dishwashers really worked, or that you were buying the wrong shoe size your entire life.
In a recent Reddit thread people shared the "oh shit" moments when they realized they'd been gaffing something basic, and it'll make you feel far less alone about your own humiliating lightbulb moments.
1. PetesBrotherPaul has been doing dishes the hard way.
"Since the dawn of time, I would pick up the silverware and utensils out of their tray in the dishwasher and put them away in their drawers then go back and pick up more out of the dishwasher. Then one day I saw my wife lift the tray out of the dishwasher and I legit stood there with my mouth open."
2. tiffblan has been wearing the wrong size shoes for years.
"No one really ever told me you don’t need to buy shoes with the ‘two-fingers’ space in front of the toes after your feet stop growing.
I had been buying an entire size too big until about age 23.Twenty. Three."
"One day in college I decided to try a pair of Merrell barefoot type shoes and after reading the sizing guide, BAM. Mind blown. It’s terribly obvious mistake I (29F) like to blame on being an only child. But really I’m just a fucking moron."
3. Grawkkk has been wearing tampons wrong the whole time.
"I grew up without a mom. She passed when I was 6. I was afraid to ask my dad how to put a tampon in. One day I made a comment (about age 18) to some friends that tampons hang out too far out your bajingo and made me feel like I waddled when I walk. My friend asked me how I put them in. I thought it would get stuck up there and wasn’t inserting it far enough. Did it wrong for about 5 years. My friends still make fun of me for it. I can’t help but use the dead mom card, but looking back it’s pretty common sense how to shove it up there."
4. StraightToHell3 thought his name cameod in the alphabet.
"My name is Ryan. It took me until I was in 1st grade to realize my name wasn't in the alphabet. My mom had told me my name was in the alphabet, and I felt so lucky. She obviously meant the letters to spell my name were in the alphabet. But nope. It took that long to realize the alphabet didn't go "W, X, Ryan Z...."
5. Cookierookiesquare thought eggplant tasted "itchy."
"I always thought eggplant tasted "itchy", like itchy was a flavor, like sour or salty. Fed some to my baby and his face turned red wherever the eggplant touched, and I realized we're both just allergic to eggplant. And itchy isn't a flavor."
6. shitcompliment missed a key step in using their swivel headlights.
"I owned a car with swivel headlights and it was very nice to have that. Discovered three years in that I had never turned on the swivel feature."
7. 18tedwards's mom had a pretty incredible mispronunciation.
"My mom has been pronouncing Massachusetts "Massa Two Shits" for years and no one corrected her because they thought she just had strong feelings about Massachusetts."
8. cubedtraffic1 didn't process their mom's insult until adulthood.
"My mom use to refer to me as a “bull in a china shop”. Always heard it as “bowl in a china shop”. Thinking it was a compliment. At about 22 I hear someone else use the phrase and realized she meant “bull”, not “bowl”."
9. RussianPlkachu finally understands lint rollers.
"Last month was the first time I discovered lint rollers were peelable. Literally sat there for a minute to take that in."
10. cuntrylovin23 has been saying something completely different than intended.
"Living in a foreign country where I was actively learning the language. Social cues go a long way when learning a language on the spot. That being said, someone once said a phrase to me while serving a hot dish, which I assumed as meaning "excuse me". After going through crowds and lines, replicating the same phrase in an attempt to be respectful of those around me, I abruptly found out that the phrase actually meant "enjoy". Hind sight, completely makes sense. The odd looks I would get by saying "enjoy" while squeezing past people all of a sudden made sense."
11. DorilMagefont finally listened to their body.
"I am lactose intolerant. I genuinely did not know this for the first 25+ years of my life. I always had to go to the bathroom after eating something with cheese in it. One day it just clicked: I bought some Lactaid, took it before the next time I ate cheese, and I didn't have to go to the bathroom."
"...it was mind blowing. I have no idea how I didn't make the connection for years. So I guess you could say instead of having a "Oh shit" moment I had a "No shit" moment."
12. dooder84 got creative with their nickname.
"Well... This was a few years ago. I was the director of IT for a very large company. I was given a new cellphone and told to setup my voicemail. I don’t know that when I recorded my name it would be played to whomever I leave a voice mail for."
"Well the name I recorded was, “Dooder84 Corporate IT Godddd!!!”
I worked there for 4 years until someone in the hallway referred to me as the “corporate IT GoD!” I was so embarrassed."
13. Lazer726 had a massive email backup.
"Not wrong for years, but I work help desk, and we use a specific (terrible) piece of software for our Support system, IBM Notes."
"It turns out, that for the first 9 months I had been working there, it wasn't setup properly, so I wasn't sending any emails from it, at all. No notifications that the ticket went to me, no responses from me, no close notifications, nothing."
"Someone noticed this, took a look, and fixed a setting. I immediately sent out over a thousand emails to everyone in the company."
14. JanetJamm was a wait staff favorite.
"When i first got a debit card and would go out to eat at restaurants with my friends, i would leave a cash tip on the table. when i got the receipt to put how much i was paying i would write down how much money i left on the table. for at least 6 months i gave double tips to every waitress i had..."
15. Fudge89 just learned what the multicolored tape at gas stations is for.
"Realized the multi colored tape measures glued to the door frames of gas stations etc. are for identifying robbers, not for measuring yourself as you walk out. I mean, they can be, but that’s not why they are there. Unless you’re the robber."
16. daniwthekilo's dad spelled his own name wrong.
"Not mine, but my dad has been spelling his name wrong his whole life (he’s 51). His name is Jeffrey, and he’s been spelling it like that since he learned how to spell his name. A few months ago my mom pulled out his birth certificate, and we all learned it’s actually spelled Jeffery. Not sure if he spells it correctly now, but it was definitely an “oh shit” moment for him."
17. 1n5an1ty ate paper for years.
"When I was a kid, I was told that the paper that came on cupcakes/muffins was edible. I would spend a decade eating them like this (paper and all), until a friend pointed it out."
18. ethan-bubblegum-tate never fully assembled their liquor cabinet.
"We bought a nice liquor cabinet. We got it delivered and noticed it was a bit shorter than we thought. No biggie. Three years later, we’re moving. Lift up cabinet and these beautiful, ornate, screw on legs wrapped in tape and bubble wrap fall off the bottom. Looks so much better now!"
19. boymonkey0412's dad didn't know about key fobs.
"One day I used the key fob to remotely start my dads car. It was an”oh shit” moment for him. Two years and he didn’t realize he had this handy little function"
20. youngnotpowerless just learned about onesie designs.
"My eldest child had a penchant for blowing out of his diapers—we tried everything but multiple times a week we had to pull that poo-filled onesie over his head and inevitably give our now super duper poo covered infant a bath."
"Around when I was pregnant with our second, a post went viral about how infant onesies are designed to be broad at the shoulders so you can pull them down and off instead of over the head. Poor kid would have had so many fewer poo in hair incidents had I known that then."